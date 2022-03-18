The Exodus Road Signs Open Letter with More Than 50 Nonprofits Condemning the Russian Invasion of Ukraine

The Exodus Road and 50-plus other nonprofits signed the open letter

The nonprofits express several concerns in the open letter including the increased risk of human trafficking for Ukrainian women and children fleeing the war.

Traffickers prey on vulnerable people ... while having to trust strangers from neighboring countries, these individuals, especially unaccompanied minors and women, are at risk for deceptive offers.” — Laura Parker, the CEO and Co-founder of The Exodus Road