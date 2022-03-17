Submit Release
Utah ranks high for public health emergency preparedness, report finds

SALT LAKE CITY (March 17, 2022) — Trust For America’s Health released its annual Ready or Not Report this week, which found that Utah is among the top states prepared for public health emergencies.

The report, Ready or Not 2021: Protecting the Public’s Health Against Diseases, Disasters and Bioterrorism, measured states’ performance on 10 key emergency preparedness indicators placing 20 states — including Utah‚ in a high level of preparedness tier, 15 states in a middle preparation tier and 15 states in a low degree of preparation tier.

“Obviously we’ve gone through a pandemic, and there are lots of other emergencies that can happen in a state,” said Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox. “We appreciate those at the local level and the state level who work so hard to make sure that we are prepared. We’re proud of the work being done to continually preparing for whatever comes our way.”

Trust for America’s Health is a nonprofit, nonpartisan public health policy, research, and advocacy organization that promotes optimal health for every person and community and makes the prevention of illness and injury a national priority.

