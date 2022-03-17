Lane Restrictions Monday on I-81 just south of Exit 14 (Wayne Road/Route 316) in Chambersburg, Franklin County
Contractor to inspect twin bridges over CSX Railroad
Harrisburg, PA - Lane restrictions are scheduled for Monday, March 21, on the northbound and southbound Interstate 81 bridges spanning CSX Railroad tracks just south of Exit 14 (Wayne Road/Route 316) in the City of Chambersburg, Franklin County.
A contractor is scheduled to inspect both bridges using an under-bridge crane.
The northbound right lane will be closed from approximately 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM. The southbound right lane will be closed from approximately 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.
The left lanes will remain open during this work.
Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.
