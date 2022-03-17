Submit Release
Lane Restrictions Monday on I-81 just south of Exit 14 (Wayne Road/Route 316) in Chambersburg, Franklin County

Contractor to inspect twin bridges over CSX Railroad

Harrisburg, PA - Lane restrictions are scheduled for Monday, March 21, on the northbound and southbound Interstate 81 bridges spanning CSX Railroad tracks just south of Exit 14 (Wayne Road/Route 316) in the City of Chambersburg, Franklin County. 

A contractor is scheduled to inspect both bridges using an under-bridge crane.

The northbound right lane will be closed from approximately 9:00 AM to 11:00 PM. The southbound right lane will be closed from approximately 12:00 PM to 2:00 PM.

The left lanes will remain open during this work.

Travelers are reminded to be alert for these operations, to obey work zone signs, and to use caution when driving through work zones for their safety, as well as for the safety of the road crews.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting 511PA. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

511PA is also available through a smartphone application for iPhone and Android devices, by calling 5-1-1, or by following regional Twitter alerts.

Subscribe to PennDOT news and traffic alerts in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties at PennDOT District 8.

Information about infrastructure in District 8, including completed work and significant projects, is available at District 8 Results. Find PennDOT’s planned and active construction projects at PennDOT Projects.

MEDIA CONTACT: Dave Thompson 717-418-5018

###

