​A $1.2 million resurfacing project that will give motorists a smoother ride on more than a mile of Route 66 in Jenks Township, Forest County is scheduled to start next month.

The project will restore of 1.26 miles of roadway from the intersection with Route 899 to the intersection with East Birch Street in the Village of Marienville. A left turn lane will be added for traffic traveling from Route 66 to Route 899. Work will include milling, paving, and updated ADA curb ramps and pavement markings.

Construction is expected to begin April 4, 2002, weather permitting, and is expected to be completed in summer 2022.

Motorists may encounter lane restrictions with traffic controlled by flaggers. Drivers should be alert for traffic pattern shifts and lane restrictions.

The contractor is IA Construction Corporation of Franklin, PA. The contract cost is $1,209.777.77, which is to be paid entirely with state funds.

Information on the Route 66 Paving is available online at www.penndot.pa.gov/District1.

PennDOT urges motorists to slow down when driving in work zones, and also to be alert to changing conditions, avoid distractions and to pay attention to signs and flaggers. Drive responsibly in work zones for your safety and the safety of the workers.

MEDIA CONTACT: Jill Harry, 814-678-5035

