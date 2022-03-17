Single lane closure scheduled at Maipalaoa Bridge on Saturday March 19 and 26

Main, News Posted on Mar 17, 2022 in Highways News

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies the public of a right lane closure on Farrington Highway in the southbound direction between St. John’s Road and Maipalaoa Road on Saturday, March 19, and Saturday, March 26, from 11:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., for paving work at Maipalaoa Bridge.

The work is necessary to transition the area from a 3-lane facility to a 4-lane facility by the first week of April.

HDOT advises motorists to plan ahead and allow for extra travel time to get to their destinations. Electronic message boards will be posted to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with safety procedures and traffic control. Roadwork is weather permitting.

