County Line Road to Close April 11 for One Year for Bridge Replacement and Roadway Reconstruction in Warrington, Horsham Townships

King of Prussia, PA – County Line Road is scheduled to close in both directions between Fairmount Avenue and Bradford Road beginning Monday, April 11, for bridge replacement and roadway reconstruction under a project to rebuild and improve a 3.1-mile section of County Line Road from Kulp Road to Route 611 (Easton Road) in Warrington Township, Bucks County and Horsham Township, Montgomery County, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) announced today.

PennDOT will replace the deteriorating masonry arch bridge with a six-foot-wide, single-span extension on County Line Road over an unnamed tributary to Little Neshaminy Creek. This bridge, which is posted with a 10-ton weight restriction, is located between the intersections of Fairmount Road and Park Road. The bridge was initially planned to close for replacement in 2023; however, due to damage the bridge sustained during Tropical Storm Ida last September, the department is accelerating the time frame for building the new replacement structure.

Beginning Monday, April 11, through early spring 2023, County Line Road will be closed and detoured in both directions between Park Road and Fairmount Avenue under Stage 3 construction to replace the bridge and between Park Road and Bradford Road under Stage 4 construction to rebuild and raise the elevation of the roadway to enhance safety and drainage in this area. The two operations will not occur simultaneously to facilitate residential access along County Line Road and Park Road.

During the closure, County Line Road through traffic will be directed to use Lower State Road, Street Road and Route 611 (Easton Road). Local access will be maintained up to the work zone. Driveway adjustments and temporary roadways will be constructed to maintain access to residents and businesses within the work zone.

Following the reopening of the County Line Road bridge in early spring 2023, westbound County Line Road will be closed and detoured between Kansas Road and Bradford Road under construction stages 5-8 and then between Fairmount Avenue and Kulp Road under construction stages 1-2.

During these closures, County Line Road westbound through traffic will be directed to use Lower State Road, Street Road and Route 611 (Easton Road). County Line eastbound traffic will have through access.

In addition to replacing the bridge, improvements under this project include widening the highway to provide a uniformed pattern of two 11-foot travel lanes and five-foot shoulders; upgrading traffic signals, ADA curb ramps and guiderail; performing drainage improvements; resurfacing County Line Road; and performing additional work items to enhance safety and travel for the motoring public.

James D. Morrissey, Inc., of Philadelphia, is the general contractor on the $11.2 million project, which is financed with 80 percent federal and 20 percent state funds. The entire project is expected to finish in summer 2026.

Motorists can check conditions on major roadways by visiting www.511PA.com or downloading the 511PA mobile application. 511PA, which is free and available 24 hours a day, provides traffic delay warnings, weather forecasts, traffic speed information and access to more than 1,000 traffic cameras.

For a complete list of construction projects impacting state-owned highways in Bucks, Chester, Delaware, Montgomery and Philadelphia counties, visit the District 6 Traffic Bulletin.

Information about infrastructure in District 6, including completed work and significant projects, is available at www.penndot.pa.gov/D6Results. Find PennDOT's planned and active construction projects at www.projects.penndot.gov.

Subscribe to PennDOT District 6 news and traffic alerts at www.penndot.pa.gov/District6.

Follow PennDOT on Twitter and like the department on Facebook and Instagram. MEDIA CONTACT: Brad Rudolph, 610-205-6800

# # #