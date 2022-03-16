TOMORROW: In Fresno County, Newsom Administration to Host CARE Court Roundtable

FRESNO COUNTY – In Fresno County tomorrow, officials from Governor Gavin Newsom’s Administration will host a CARE Court roundtable alongside impacted Californians and families, local officials, first responders, and health care and service providers. CARE Court is a new framework to provide individuals with mental health and substance use disorders the care and services they need to get healthy. Last week, Governor Newsom convened the inaugural CARE Court roundtable in Los Angeles, part of a series the Administration will host around the state bringing together everyday Californians, health care providers, first responders, outreach workers, representatives from the courts, local officials and other stakeholders of CARE Court. WHO: Health and Human Services Agency Secretary Dr. Mark Ghaly, Senior Counselor to the Governor Jason Elliott, local officials, first responders, advocates, health care and service providers, and community members. WHEN: Thursday, March 17, 2022. Media must arrive by 1:45 p.m. and will be invited to capture photos and b-roll towards the end of the meeting. The event will not be livestreamed. **NOTE: Following the roundtable, administration officials and participants will be available to the media. Credentialed media interested in attending must RSVP to govpressoffice@gov.ca.gov by 11:30 a.m. tomorrow with names of the reporters who will be in attendance for information on covering the event.

