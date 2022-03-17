Gov. Wolf Reminds Survivors of Allegheny County Apartment Fire Opportunity for Low-interest Loans, Deadline Approaching

Governor Tom Wolf is reminding anyone affected by the large apartment fire on Jan. 22 at the Rodi Arms Apartments in Penn Hills, Allegheny County to apply for low-interest physical damage disaster loans from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) before the April 18 deadline.

“These loans are a valuable resource in the recovery process for people who suffered losses due to the fire,” said Gov. Wolf. “I encourage anyone who is interested to contact the SBA to find out what help might be available to them.”

Low-interest loans of up to $200,000 are available to homeowners and renters to repair or replace damaged or destroyed real estate, and SBA regulations also permit loans up to $40,000 to repair or replace damaged personal property, including vehicles. Businesses and nonprofits can borrow up to $2 million to restore damaged or destroyed buildings, inventory, equipment and other physical losses. Economic Injury Disaster Loans are also available and may also be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable and other bills that can’t be paid because of the disaster’s impact, whether or not the business sustained physical damage from the fire.

The SBA offers long-term repayment options to keep payments affordable, with terms up to a maximum of 30 years. Terms are determined on a case-by-case basis, based upon each borrower’s ability to repay.

Anyone with questions or who wants to apply can obtain information and loan applications by calling the SBA’s Customer Service Center at 1-800-659-2955 (1-800-877-8339 for the deaf and hard-of-hearing), or by emailing DisasterCustomerService@sba.gov.

Loan applications can be downloaded at sba.gov/disaster and completed applications should be mailed to: U.S. Small Business Administration, Processing and Disbursement Center, 14925 Kingsport Road, Fort Worth, TX 76155.

The SBA has created a number of fact sheets to help applicants understand the SBA loan process:

The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is April 18, 2022. The deadline to return economic injury disaster loan applications is Nov. 17, 2022.