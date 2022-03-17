Neuragenex Secures $2.6 Billion for Expansion of Opioid Alternative Pain Treatment Centers
Plans to build 750 new medical clinics across the USA to offer a "Pill Free Approach to a Pain Free Life."
NGX has a mission to offer everyone in America the ability to live their life without pain.”LAS VEGAS, NEVADA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Neuragenex Treatment Centers has entered into agreements with ASC Medical Group (ASC) and American Development Partners® (APD), developers of single-tenant, medical focused, customized rental property build outs, for construction, marketing and operating capital advancement, and leasing of up to 750 treatment centers over the next 5 years.
— Will Bozeman, President and Founder of Neuragenex
Neuragenex (NGX) is the nation’s fastest growing pain treatment practice and was created in response to the growing need for a non-pharmaceutical, non-surgical, non- invasive pain treatment program. NGX has treated 1,000’s of patients in its current 13 locations.
This agreement launches the Arizona based Neuragenex formed three years ago on a growth track to develop a 750-clinic nationwide system of primary care-based pain treatment centers to address the growing national need for non-pharmaceutical and non-surgical pain treatment options. Under the development agreement ASC and American Development Partners® agrees to provide Neuragenex Treatment Centers with at least 30 qualified practice facilities in 2022, and 96 qualified facilities each year beginning in 2023 until the agreement of 750 locations is completed. For a total estimated development value of $2.6 billion.
Neuragenex Treatment Centers’ growth is being fueled by an increasing aging population developing age related chronic pain, and the rise of governmental pressure to offer alternatives to addictive pharmaceutical prescriptions to curtail the “Opioid Epidemic.” Additionally, growth is being fueled by the rapidly changing opinions of forward-thinking medical professionals, self-insured employer groups, and commercial insurance companies more willing to explore FDA Approved non-invasive options before costly and often risky surgery. Will Bozeman, President, and Founder of Neuragenex Treatment Centers pointed out,” we are proud of the fact that we are rapidly creating a national practice platform to assist communities in the fight against chronic pain with non-invasive procedures as the new “front line” and standard of care for patients seeking relief from chronic pain.”
“We are super excited about the relationship we have established with American Development Partners to bring NGX (Neuragenex) clinics across the country to help everyone solve their problems with pain. No one should have to rely on addictive narcotics to live their life without pain,” stated Vince Liguori, Managing Director of ASC Medical Group, LLC, and acting CFO of Neuragenex Treatment Centers.
The entire project will provide career level employment to thousands of healthcare workers while providing much needed treatment to millions of patients across the nation. Neuragenex Treatment Centers will break ground on multiple sites in Q1 of this year, 2022, with anticipated starting states being Texas, Illinois, Florida, and Georgia.
About American Development Partners
American Development Partners® (ADP) is based in Nashville, TN and is a full-service general contractor operating in all 50 states specializing in development, providing resources for architectural/design while utilizing private equity and other investment groups to help proven multi-site business owners expand from as little as 10 locations to as many as a successful entrepreneur can imagine. For the right candidate ADP provides a 100% turnkey funding solution that allows industry proven multi-unit operators to grow their business without using any of their own capital. We allow our operating-partners to truly focus on developing their organizational infrastructure and running their business so their business can grow without the monetary upfront costs and strict underwriting guidelines of banks, finance, and venture capital companies.
