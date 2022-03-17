Nucleic Acid Labeling Market Size to Reach USD 3.65 Billion in 2028, Says The Brainy Insights

Increase in identifying the genetic modifications, customized medicines, rise in R &D, increase in genomics research, and therapeutic areas are the features contributing the growth of nucleic acid labeling market.

Rising genomic and enzymology research are some of the factors fuelling the Nucleic Acid Labeling market.



Two main types of Nucleic Acid are RNA and DNA. Nucleic Acid can be easily labelled with many tags, that could help in detection or purification. There are many methods for the labelling of Nucleic Acid such as bioconjugation method, where the nucleic acid is attached to other surfaces. The chemical and enzymatic methods generates Nucleic Acid labelled at 5’ or 3’ end. For small scale probe generation enzymatic method is most economical, whereas for large scale probe generation chemical method is most appropriate. The labelling can be used in many application which includes DNA sequencing, FISH, situ hybridization. It is also used in microarrays, blotting etc. The rise in the health care infrastructure in the developing countries, the improvement in the diagnostic of diseases with the advancement in technologies and the government initiatives are some of the factors that are driving the Nucleic Acid labelling market. The increasing awareness about the health in the people along with increasing disposable income in the developing countries would lead to an increase in healthcare infrastructure.



There is a substantial growth for the Nucleic Acid labeling market. But because of its high cost and complex technologies, it is difficult to find skilled professionals. This factor is acting as the restraint for the market. However, the surge in disposable income of the people in developed and developing countries have now given them access to live a good quality of life along with better facilities and quality products and services. Moreover, in developing economies, the healthcare infrastructure has also gone up. With more access of quality things, people are looking for better healthcare facilities, which created the demand for more genomic and enzymology research so that the healthcare organization can provide better facilities and services.



Key players operating in the global Nucleic Acid Labeling market include Merck & Co., Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., New England Biolabs, F. Hoffmann La-Roche AG, Enzo Biochem, General Electric Company, Vector Laboratories, Promega Corporation, Agilent Technologies, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc and NanoView Biosciences Inc among others.



• The key players are now concentrating on implementing strategies such as adopting new technology, product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, joint venture, alliances and partnerships to improve their market position in the global Nucleic Acid Labeling industry. For instance, Agilent’s Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) automation solutions support analysts in increasing sample preparation throughput without impacting data quality.

• For instance, in February 2019, NanoView Biosciences Inc. launched its first product, the ExoView platform, to provide the accurate identification and characterization of exosomes. It is the first commercially available product able to deliver high-resolution sizing, counting, and phenotyping of exosomes at the individual vesicle level.



The reagents & kits and servicessegment is dominating the market with the highest value of USD 3.78 Billion in 2020



Product type segment include Reagents & Kits and Services. The reagents & kits and services segment is accounted for the highest market value of USD 3.78 Billion in 2020. The increase of investment in R&D by big players are fuelling this segment to have the highest market share in terms of revenue.



The PCR segment is dominating the market with the highest market value of USD 5.59 Billion in 2020



The application segment includes Microarray, Blotting, FISH, In Situ Hybridization, DNA Sequencing, PCR and Others. PCR segment accounted for the highest market value of USD 5.59 Billion in 2020. It is broadly in use to study and identification of genetic disorders.



The Research centres segment is dominating the market with the highest market value of USD 2.59 Billion in 2020



The end-user segment includes Diagnostic Centers, Research Centers and Hospitals. Research centres segment is accounted for the highest market value of around USD 2.59 Billion in 2020. This is on the basis of the government initiatives for the R &D to come up with better drugs and solutions to cure the disease.



Regional Segment Analysis of the Nucleic Acid Labeling Market



• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)

• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)

• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)



The regions analyzed for the market include North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America captured a sizeable share of the regional Nucleic Acid Labeling vertical with a market value of USD 3.02 Billion in 2020, because of high level of R &D and the increase in genomics research. The increasing investment and research on genomic and enzymology using protein families and genome context are leading to new discoveries of functionality. This gives more precise information on enzyme mechanism and its functionality, giving more details of its working. Thus propel the growth in the region. Asia-Pacific regional segment seems to have the highest CAGR of 10.1% in the forecasting period. Developing nations such as China and India are likely to witness high growth owing it to the untapped market potential offered by Nucleic Acid Labeling Market. There is a rise in disposable income of the people in developed and developing countries which has led to increase in healthcare expenditure and also with the advancement in technology there is a major improvement in the diagnostics of disease.



