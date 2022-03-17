Submit Release
News Search

There were 206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,166 in the last 365 days.

2022-03-17 09:10:25.783 $1 Million Scratchers Prize Won in Festus

2022-03-17 09:10:25.783

Story Photo

After winning $50 on a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket, a Missouri Lottery player used the winnings to buy another ticket and won a $1 million prize.

“I bought one, and I won $50,” the player explained. “So, I went and I bought another.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Stockham’s Gas Mart, 11845 County Road CC, in Festus.

“I was somehow still standing up after that,” he said, recalling his reaction. 

He also joked his hand was shaking so badly as he signed the back of the ticket that he could hardly read his own name.

“I was so nervous!” he laughed.

Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 game that offers prizes from $50 up to $5 million. The game has $318.3 million remaining in unclaimed prizes, including four top prizes of $5 million and 19 additional $1 million prizes. 

In FY21, players in Jefferson County won more than $38.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $3.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $13.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.  

You just read:

2022-03-17 09:10:25.783 $1 Million Scratchers Prize Won in Festus

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.