2022-03-17 09:10:25.783 $1 Million Scratchers Prize Won in Festus

2022-03-17 09:10:25.783

After winning $50 on a “Millionaire Blowout” Scratchers ticket, a Missouri Lottery player used the winnings to buy another ticket and won a $1 million prize.

“I bought one, and I won $50,” the player explained. “So, I went and I bought another.”

The winning ticket was purchased at Stockham’s Gas Mart, 11845 County Road CC, in Festus.

“I was somehow still standing up after that,” he said, recalling his reaction.

He also joked his hand was shaking so badly as he signed the back of the ticket that he could hardly read his own name.

“I was so nervous!” he laughed.

“Millionaire Blowout” is a $50 game that offers prizes from $50 up to $5 million. The game has $318.3 million remaining in unclaimed prizes, including four top prizes of $5 million and 19 additional $1 million prizes.

In FY21, players in Jefferson County won more than $38.9 million in Missouri Lottery prizes, retailers received more than $3.9 million in commissions and bonuses, and more than $13.5 million in Lottery proceeds went to education programs in the county.