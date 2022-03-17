Cars.com Recognizes Hyundai Venue as Best Value Vehicle

ALM Hyundai of Florence gives the lowdown as to why the Hyundai Venue is such a best-seller.

FLORENCE, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 / EINPresswire.com / -- ALM Hyundai of Florence is renowned in the South Carolina area for its great selection of pre-owned and brand-new Hyundai vehicles, ranging from efficient cars, to hybrids, electric vehicles and SUVs. While all Hyundai vehicles are highly rated, offering great value for money, along with being recognized as some of the most reliable in the marketplace, the Hyundai Venue is currently attracting a lot of interest.Daniel Salazar, Vice President of ALM Hyundai, points out that the Hyundai Venue was recently recognized as the Best Value Vehicle by Cars.com for its Best of 2022 Awards, for a second year in a row. A leading automotive marketplace platform that provides industry-specific digital solutions that connect car shoppers with sellers, Cars.com empowers shoppers with the data, resources and digital tools needed to make informed buying decisions.More than 100 vehicles were evaluated for the website's Best of Awards, based on quality, innovation and value categories. The Venue was awarded first place for offering a host of standard safety and technology features."The undefeated and undisputed champ in Cars.com's Best Value Car of 2022 award is the 2022 Hyundai Venue," said Jenni Newman, editor-in-chief, Cars.com. "For the second year in a row, this small, front-wheel-drive hatchback with an SUV-like stance and higher seating provides an incredible value for cost-conscious shoppers."Salazar adds that the dealership is receiving a lot of inquiries about the Venue since the report was published."We have plenty in stock, so you won't be disappointed," he says. "The Venue is unquestionably a great choice, with spacious front seating, must-have tech, and user-friendly controls. And it comes in at 43% below median list price for all new cars, so what could be better than that?"For more information, visit the website at www.almhyundai.com