Submit Release
News Search

There were 206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 185,167 in the last 365 days.

Traffic Fatality: Georgia Avenue and Howard Place, Northwest

(Washington, DC) – Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department's Major Crash Investigations Unit are investigating a traffic fatality resulting from a traffic crash that occurred on Wednesday, March 16, 2022, in the intersection of Georgia Avenue and Howard Place, Northwest.

 

Preliminary investigation revealed that at approximately 5:23 pm, a 2008 Toyota Sienna Van was travelling southbound in the 2400 block of Georgia Avenue, Northwest. The operator of the Toyota made a left turn onto the 600 block of Howard Place, Northwest when a 2019 Yamaha Motorcycle crashed into the Toyota at an apparent excessive rate of speed. DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services responded to the scene and transported the victim of the Yamaha to an area hospital. After all live saving efforts failed, the victim was pronounced deceased.

 

The decedent has been identified as 29 year-old Michael Thomas, of Northwest, DC.

 

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411.

 

###

You just read:

Traffic Fatality: Georgia Avenue and Howard Place, Northwest

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.