Pioneers Medical Center Named One of Top Hospitals in Western US

Becker’s Hospital Review listed PMC in their list of top 27 hospitals for patient experience.

MEEKER, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- MEEKER, CO – March 16, 2022 – Pioneers Medical Center (PMC) has recently been listed as one of the best hospitals for patient experience in the Western US. The list, compiled by the prestigious Becker’s Hospital Review, includes 27 facilities in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

“We’re honored to be included in this list,” said Liz Sellers, CEO at PMC. “We’re driven by our purpose, which is to provide high-quality, individualized care. Part of that care is providing an exceptional patient experience during every stage of treatment. Our entire staff goes above and beyond to ensure each patient receives the best possible experience. It’s extremely rewarding to see these efforts recognized by a prestigious publication such as Becker’s.”

Becker’s list of top 27 hospitals was compiled using the Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) scores provided by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). The HCAHPS creates a summary containing the average star ratings of 10 separate metrics related to patient experience. The data used to determine the top 27 hospitals was compiled between July 1, 2020, and March 31, 2021, and includes PMC’s hospital, Colorado Advanced Orthopedics, Sports Medicine and Spine, Meeker Family Health Center, and The Walbridge Memorial Wing Long Term Care residence.

Every facility included in Becker’s list received a five-star patient experience summary rating. Pioneers Medical Center was one of only six facilities in the entire state of Colorado and the only Critical Access Hospital (CAH) in the state to be included on this list.

About Pioneers Medical Center

Pioneers Medical Center is a community-based healthcare facility serving Meeker and the White River Valley of Northwest Colorado since 1950. With one of the most highly trained teams of medical professionals along the Western Slope of Colorado, PMC offers a full spectrum of healthcare services to patients in the region, including hospital, family health, orthopedics, and long-term care. PMC’s team is committed to delivering exceptional levels of care that enable patients to celebrate and enjoy life to its fullest.

