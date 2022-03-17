Walter Signorelli’s Rome and America: The Great Republics studies the implications made by the successes and failures of the Romans for the

“We may continue to have a President and a Congress and a Supreme Court. But the United States will be just one more in history’s procession of dominant nations...” — Coming Apart by Charles Murray.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Author Walter Signorelli chronicles and compares Rome and America, the two greatest and enduring republics of history, explaining how they formed, grew, and prospered in a historical narrative and stunning collection of biographies Rome and America: The Great Republics: What the Fall of the Roman Republic Portends for the United States. More than a historical narrative or a random collection of biographies, this book examines the political, social, economic, and moral factors that affected both nations, considering the successes and mistakes of the Romans and their implications for American society today.

In innumerable ways, the United States of America is the political and social descendant of the Roman Republic, and the influence of Rome reverberates throughout our world. Yet while America reflects the heights of Roman structures , ideas, and principles, we also now face a host of problems similar to those that the Romans faced—immigration and citizenship, the consequences of slavery, the growing divide between classes, the conflict between conservatives and progressives, and the challenges of being a superpower. Furthermore, author Walter Signorelli evaluates the strengths and weaknesses of both Rome and America, the environments in which each country emerged, and the values and practices they had in common. The author also delves deep into the parallels between American and Roman military history, similarities between their constitutional governments, and the legacy of Roman law in America. Lastly, he questions whether our democratic-republican government will disintegrate as the Roman Republic disintegrated, whether it will grow stronger despite its similarities to the Roman experience, or whether it will transform itself into another form of government akin to Rome’s imperial dictatorship.

This hard-to-put-down book received numerous positive reviews and feedback from readers;

“Very interesting and accessible review of Rome’s political history and its lessons for the U.S. I’m finding it an easy read and a terrific refresher of the Roman and American history I studied long ago.” — Amazon customer review.

Walter Signorelli, author of Rome and America : The Great Republics is a practicing attorney and an adjunct professor of law and police science at John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City. He was a former member of the New York City Police Department for thirty-one years, he is currently a criminal defense attorney and a police practices and procedures expert. Signorelli graduated Cum Laude from St. John’s University School of Law before later graduating from the Columbia University Police Management Institute. He had written three books related to law and police science: The Crisis of Police Liability Lawsuits (2006), Criminal Law, Procedure,

and Evidence (2011), and The Constable Has Blundered (2012), which received a recommended rating by the Choice Review for Academic Libraries.

Rome and America: The Great Republics: What the Fall of the Roman Republic Portends for the United States

for the United States

Written by: Walter Signorelli

