Mobile Edge Announces Major Resupply of Protective Cases and Backpacks for Laptops, Tablets, and More

Safeguarding your gear isn’t automatic. What is automatic is the peace of mind that comes when you protect and organize your tech with a laptop case, messenger bag, or backpack from Mobile Edge.”YORBA LINDA, CA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Just in time to spring forward with travel needs, Mobile Edge is pleased to announce a major resupply of several of its protective laptop cases and backpacks for men and women.
— Paul June, VP of Marketing
“Clocks on computers, mobile devices, and other tech might automatically spring forward this time of year,” explains Paul June, VP of Marketing for Anaheim-based Mobile Edge. “But safeguarding that gear isn’t automatic. What is automatic is the peace of mind that comes when you protect and organize your tech with a laptop case, messenger bag, or backpack from Mobile Edge.”
Professionals can safeguard their gear to and from the office, on the road, or in the air with …
Mobile Edge’s Graphite Corporate Briefcase—With an exterior made of graphite-colored, ballistic nylon, this industrial-looking briefcase fits a 16-inch laptop, Ultrabook, and tablet in separate, padded pockets. It features three accessory pockets, a zip-down organizer, a trolley strap for stacking on luggage, and an accordion file section.
For those who want a backpack with designer-quality style and fittings, Mobile Edge’s Scan Fast™ Onyx Backpack has all that and more. Designed to speed travelers through airport screening, it also features dedicated storage and protection for laptops and other gear, plus a detachable matching cosmetics/accessory pouch.
For briefcase aficionados seeking fashion flair, the ScanFast™ Onyx Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase is a checkpoint-friendly, briefcase-style laptop case. Highlights include tailored construction, designer quality materials and fittings, a dedicated laptop compartment, and sections/pockets for papers and accessories.
Mobile Edge’s ScanFast Checkpoint Friendly Briefcase 2.0 sports a more traditional, modern look. It fits most 16-inch laptops and 17-inch MacBooks. Features include a large, padded computer compartment, generously sized pockets for accessories, plus a convenient trolley strap.
Students can protect their valuable gear and data with …
Mobile Edge’s SmartPack Backpack—This no-nonsense, lightweight backpack fits laptop up to 16 inches. Its ergonomic design features a padded back panel, thick shoulder straps, carrying handle, and a Microfiber-lined pouch for a tablet.
Mobile Edge’s Express Backpack 2.0 is available in a variety of colors. With a sleek look, it’s an ideal choice for carrying laptops up to 16 inches with space to spare for books, files, and accessories, as well as an integrated tablet pocket.
Mobile Edge’s ECO collection of backpacks and messenger bags is popular with environmentally minded mobile consumers …
The ECO Laptop Messenger is an all-natural, cotton canvas, environmentally friendly messenger style laptop bag. It’s popular with busy students, especially commuters, and is available in black, navy blue, charcoal, and olive.
For those who prefer a backpack-style eco-friendly option, Mobile Edge’s ECO Backpack, offers everything travelers need to keep their gear organized, protected, and at their fingertips. Made from 80% natural cotton canvas, it comes in three earthy colors.
Buy with Confidence
All Mobile Edge protective laptop cases, backpacks, messenger bags, and totes come with a lifetime warranty and a 100% customer satisfaction guarantee. See Mobile Edge’s complete offerings online, including accessories and mobile power.
About Mobile Edge
Founded in 2002, Anaheim's Mobile Edge produces award-winning protective and durable laptop cases, messenger bags, backpacks, totes, and more for mobile professionals, travelers, students, and gamers. Mobile Edge's innovative designs, styles, quality, lifetime warranty, and 100% customer satisfaction guarantee make them a leader in the industry. Mobile Edge also designs and builds custom cases for top computer manufacturers.
