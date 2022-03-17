New Crowd-Gifting Meal Delivery Service Launches Across the US
Chef Prepared Family Meals on Crowd Giving App
We want to put love on the table and make giving easy for both the giver and the recipient.”GREENSBORO, NC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sirvve, a new crowd-gifting platform for fully prepared meals needed during moments of life changes, has launched across the US, providing fully cooked, high-quality, scratch-made meals shipped throughout the continental U.S. to those in need of a little kitchen support during a difficult or challenging time.
— Lee Comer
Sirvve is a chef-prepared meal service that supports, celebrates and nourishes individuals and families through moments of change. In just three to five minutes, you can easily give to a food campaign for a friend or family member. Whether someone has welcomed a newborn, experienced the death of a loved one, suffered an injury or illness, or is undergoing cancer treatment or long-term care, you can help put a meal on their table through Sirvve.
“We want to put love on the table and make giving easy for both the giver and the recipient,” said co-founder Lee Comer. “And that means providing an easy platform for people to gift meals to their family and friends—in batches, rather than multiple meals arriving on your doorstep at odd times—and the obligation to clean and return dishes on top of it.”
Sirvve fully cooks each meal, flash freezes them at the peak of freshness then ships them safely to a recipient’s doorstep once the campaign is funded. Meals are chosen based on the recipient’s personal food preferences and dietary restrictions, only requiring a few minutes to reheat. Delivery frequency is based on the number of persons being provided for and the length of time that meals are needed.
“Gone are the days of traditional meal trains,” said Comer. “We understand how challenging it is to experience a major change in life. And while it’s helpful and meaningful for friends and family to bring meals to your home, you still have people ringing your doorbell at unexpected times—and you feel obligated to visit with each person when you may not feel up to it. We all heal through community and support, and sharing food provides a way to sustain, encourage and connect.”
Visit www.sirvve.com to start or give to a food campaign and support someone when they need it most. Then share your Sirvve link with family, friends, co-workers, etc. Site visitors can also peruse current campaigns in need of giving.
Sirvve also meets a genuine social need and purpose with a program called Second Helpings. For every family meal funded, a serving is also given to someone else in your local community, or anywhere there is a need. They call it “Food for good.”
About Sirvve Sirvve is derived from the word sirve, meaning ‘to serve,’ which is used in many languages, including Spanish, French, Portuguese, and Russian. We have added a second v, which when put together signifies the w in ‘we’ to represent the “crowd” in our gifting platform. Sirvve currently has offices on both coasts and one distribution facility in central North Carolina. They distribute across the continental U.S.
About Lee Comer
Co-founder Lee Comer is a 30-year veteran of the hospitality industry whose personal experience inspired Sirvve. When her brother-in-law and business partner was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia in 2015, she saw firsthand the difficulty of getting a good meal on the dinner table. Her twin sister and brother-in-law were a family of six, with children ages 2, 4, 14 and 15. Along with the normal routines of bath time, dance, soccer, homework and careers—and now caretaking and battling one of the most aggressive and unforgiving cancers – finding anything resembling balance seemed impossible. Then meal trains and drop-ins by well-intended family members and friends offering another chicken pot pie and well wishes became an unintentional and unexpected burden. The result was a busy and worn-out family that was so grateful but filled with feelings of overwhelm. …Enter Sirvve. The platform allows people to give easily and freely, without causing more stress, and provides comfort and ease to all involved.
About Greg Hampar
Co-founder Greg Hampar is a product development expert who has dedicated the past 20 years building best-in-class digital experiences for top brands, such as Google, Volkswagen, and Samsung. He believes Sirvve is the perfect opportunity to use technology as a vehicle to help fulfill a basic need: providing delicious meals to your family and friends in the easiest most convenient way possible. Sirvve's mission has been a true calling for Greg to take what he has learned and give it back to communities across our beloved nation.
