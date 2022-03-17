Body Contouring Devices Market Top Factors That Will Boost the Global Market in 2025 | Registering a CAGR of 17.7%

Body Contouring Market

Global body contouring devices market was valued at $933 million in 2017 and is projected to reach $3,446 million in 2025, registering a CAGR of 17.7%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Increase in obesity worldwide, rise in aesthetic consciousness, and advancements in the field of body contouring facilitate the growth in the market. However, high cost related to body contouring procedures restrains market growth. On the other hand, the increase in medical tourism and untapped potential in emerging economies create new opportunities.

End users analyzed in the research include hospitals & clinics, medical spas, and laboratories. Hospitals & clinics contributed to nearly two-thirds of the total market share in 2017 and will dominate throughout the forecast period, owing to the availability of certified staff & physicians. Geographically, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest growth rate, with a CAGR of 19.0% from 2018 to 2025, owing to rise in obesity in different countries of the region and surge in demand for body shaping devices among men in South Korea.

Onkar Sumant, a Manager, Healthcare at Allied Market Research, stated, “Body contouring devices have gained a substantial market share in recent years due to rise in obesity globally. In addition, surge in esthetic consciousness across the globe is another major factor that in turn has fueled the use of body contouring devices. Furthermore, untapped potential in the emerging markets in Asia-Pacific is anticipated to boost the market growth in the future.”

Key findings of the Body Contouring Devices Market:

The minimally invasive devices segment accounted for one-third share of the global body contouring devices market in 2017.

The skin tightening segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR from 2017 to 2025.

The hospital & clinic segment accounted for around two-thirds share of the global body contouring devices market in 2017.

Europe accounted for more than one-fourth share of the global market in 2017.

Asia-Pacific is expected to provide lucrative growth opportunities from 2017 to 2025.

North America accounted the highest revenue share in 2017 and is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. This is attributed to high purchasing power and easy availability of devices in this region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period due to increase in affordability and rise in healthcare expenditure.

Leading market players analyzed in the report include Allergan plc, Bausch Health Companies Inc., Hologic, Inc., Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd., Erchonia Corporation, MicroAire Surgical Instruments, LLC, Cutera, Inc., InMode Aesthetic Solutions, Sciton, Inc., and El.En. S.p.A. (Asclepion Laser Technologies GmbH).

