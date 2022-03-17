World Wide Technology Raceway Secures TicketSmarter as a Presenting Sponsor for 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Race

/EIN News/ -- ST. LOUIS, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The EnjoyIllinois300 NASCAR Cup Series race on June 5, 2022, at World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) will be presented by TicketSmarter, the fast-growing, live-event ticket marketplace based in Overland Park, Kansas.



“We live and breathe live events and our goal is to help fans get to as many as possible,” says Jeff Goodman, CEO of TicketSmarter. “NASCAR fans, in particular, are kindred spirits. They travel to multiple races each year and tend to be avid concertgoers as well.”

TicketSmarter is a low-cost, high-service ticket resale marketplace that offers tickets to more than 125,000 events at any one time, and supports up to 40,000 transactions per month.

As presenting sponsor, TicketSmarter is featured with the race title sponsor, the Illinois Department of Tourism, on the EnjoyIllinois300 race logo and featured prominently throughout the WWTR venue during the 2022 racing season. TicketSmarter is an existing sponsor at the track – serving as the official ticket resale partner – and is growing its investment in motorsports across the nation.

“We are thrilled to have an existing track partner grow their commitment to our raceway,” says Curtis Francois, owner and CEO of WWTR. “Relationships are everything to us, and we value the loyalty TicketSmarter is demonstrating by joining us as a presenting sponsor.”

To purchase tickets to the NASCAR Cup Series race, visit wwtraceway.com or call 618-215-8888.

About World Wide Technology Raceway

World Wide Technology Raceway (WWTR) is the home of NASCAR, INDYCAR and NHRA racing in the St. Louis region. Located just five minutes from downtown St. Louis and covering more than 600 acres, WWTR is the largest outdoor entertainment facility in the area. WWTR’s facilities include a ¼-mile drag strip, 1.25-mile superspeedway, recently expanded 2.0-mile road course, a state-of-the-art karting facility, a 14-acre multi-purpose dirt off-road venue, and the adjacent Gateway National Golf Links. WWTR and track owner and CEO Curtis Francois have been recognized with several awards, including: 2021 Comcast Community Champion of the Year; 2021 Jack Buck Award; 2020 NASCAR Drive for Diversity Track Award; 2018 Innovator Award from the St. Louis Convention & Visitors Commission; 2017 Outstanding Facility of the Year Award from the Race Track Business Conference; and the 2017 Spirit of St. Louis Award from the St. Louis Attractions Association.

For more on World Wide Technology Raceway, visit WWTRaceway.com and follow @WWTRaceway on Facebook , Twitter and Instagram .

About TicketSmarter

TicketSmarter is a proud member of the Digital Ally Companies (NASDAQ: DGLY). TicketSmarter helps customers from all walks of life experience the power and excitement of live events by giving back through children’s charities and creating helpful partnerships. $1 from every transaction will help our charitable partners, including St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, V Foundation, Quarterbacking Children’s Health Foundation and Coach To Cure MD. TicketSmarter is the title sponsor of the TicketSmarter Birmingham Bowl with ESPN Events. Additionally, TicketSmarter is the official ticket resale partner of PBR, NJCAA, over 35 collegiate conferences including the Big Ten Conference and Pac-12 Conference, and 300+ universities nationwide.

Keep up with TicketSmarter at TicketSmarter.com , and follow @TicketSmarter on Facebook , Twitter , and Instagram .





Media Contact: Nicole Schulenberg Common Ground Public Relations nicole@commongroundpr.com