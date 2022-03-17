The Intranasal Drug Delivery market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising burden of various respiratory disorders such as rhinitis and sinusitis among the worldwide population. Also, increasing patient preference for nasal drug delivery as a result of easy administration and better efficacy, the extended application of intranasal drugs in various conditions, rise in product approval, and launches are all factors anticipated to escalate the Intranasal Drug Delivery market in the coming years.

/EIN News/ -- Las Vegas, USA, March 17, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Anticipated to Witness a Tremendous CAGR of 3.44% by 2026, Analyzes DelveInsight

The Intranasal Drug Delivery market is expected to witness growth owing to the rising burden of various respiratory disorders such as rhinitis and sinusitis among the worldwide population. Also, increasing patient preference for nasal drug delivery as a result of easy administration and better efficacy, the extended application of intranasal drugs in various conditions, rise in product approval, and launches are all factors anticipated to escalate the Intranasal Drug Delivery market in the coming years.

DelveInsight's Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Insights and Forecast report provides the current and forecast Intranasal Drug Delivery, upcoming innovation in the devices, individual market shares of the devices, challenges, drivers, and barriers, market trends, and key competitors in the Intranasal Drug Delivery Market scenario.

Some of the essential takeaways from the Intranasal Drug Delivery Market report:

According to DelveInsight analysis, North America is expected to dominate the overall Intranasal Drug Delivery Market during the forecasted period.

Key Intranasal Drug Delivery companies proactively working in the market include AFT Pharmaceuticals, AptarGroup, Inc., SaNOtize Research & Development Corp., Becton, Dickinson and Company, Oyster Point Pharma, Inc., Impel Neuropharma, Teleflex Incorporated, SipNose, Kurve Technology, Inc., Mystic Pharmaceuticals, Medica Holdings, LLC, 3M Company, Neurelis, Inc., PENDOPHARM, GlaxoSmithKline, Cipla, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Novartis AG, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, and others.

and others. As per DelveInsight estimates, the Global Intranasal Drug Delivery market is expected to surge at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, in order to reach USD 62.36 billion by 2026.

during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, in order to reach by 2026. In October 2021, Oyster Point Pharma’s dry-eye treatment, Tyrvaya (varenicline), won FDA approval as the first nasal spray in the U.S. to treat the chronic condition of dry eye.

dry-eye treatment, Tyrvaya (varenicline), won FDA approval as the first nasal spray in the U.S. to treat the chronic condition of dry eye. On August 02, 2021, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, a research-led, global integrated pharmaceutical company, and Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research & Development Corp. inked an exclusive long term strategic partnership to manufacture, market, and distribute its breakthrough Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) for COVID-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and other countries.

a research-led, global integrated pharmaceutical company, and Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research & Development Corp. inked an exclusive long term strategic partnership to manufacture, market, and distribute its breakthrough Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) for COVID-19 treatment in India and other Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and other countries. On March 18, 2019, Aptar Pharma, a leading drug delivery systems provider received FDA approval for its Bidose nasal spray device as a breakthrough therapy in the field of depression. This marks the first FDA approval and the US launch of a prescription drug using Aptar Pharma’s patented Bidose nasal spray delivery system.

To pick on the latest highlights related to Intranasal Drug Delivery get the snapshot of the key highlights entailed in the Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Report

Intranasal Drug Delivery Overview

Intranasal Drug Delivery devices are next-generation post-surgery devices, offering advantages for enhancing tissue recovery through the release of loaded therapeutic drugs locally in a controlled manner over the required time frame during post-operative healing.

Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Insight

Geographically, the Global Intranasal Drug Delivery market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. In terms of revenue share, North America is expected to dominate the overall Intranasal Drug Delivery market during the forecast period. This domination is due to many factors such as the increasing prevalence of the target population in the region. Moreover, the presence of a well-established reimbursement policy and recent product approvals in the region is projected to augment the Intranasal Drug Delivery regional market. For instance, as per the 2021 data of the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, in the US, there are approximately 28.9 million adult persons diagnosed with sinusitis.

Further, in North America and at the global level the United States represents the largest market worldwide supported by developed healthcare infrastructure and strong adoption of technologically advanced products owing to the rise in healthcare expenditure by the government and increase prevalence and incidence of respiratory disease.

In addition, the presence of key market players such as Becton, Dickinson, and Company, Aptar Group., among others, and their strategic business activities for market expansion is also expected to bolster the intranasal drug delivery market in the country.

Learn more about the Several Uses of Intranasal Drug Delivery @ Intranasal Drug Delivery Usage Assessment

Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Dynamics

Owing to the growing burden of respiratory diseases across the globe, the Intranasal Drug Delivery market has been rising significantly. These include respiratory disorders such as rhinitis and sinusitis among the worldwide population. In addition to that, increasing patient preference for nasal drug delivery as a result of easy administration and better efficacy, the extended application of intranasal drugs in various conditions, rise in product approval, and launches serve as potential factors for bolstering the Intranasal Drug Delivery Market.

However, on the contrary, certain factors like complications and limitations associated with the intranasal drug administration and product recalls may restrict the growth of the Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Market. COVID-19 has also caused significant disruption to business and economic activity globally and is expected to have impacted the Intranasal Drug Delivery market. This is due to factors including lockdown restriction, supply chain disruption due to logistical restrictions, among others.

To gain a better understanding of the COVID-19 impact on Intranasal Drug Delivery get a snapshot of the Intranasal Drug Delivery Impact by COVID-19

Scope of the Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Report

Coverage : Global

Global Study Period: 2021-2026

2021-2026 Market Segmentation By Dosage Form: Spray, Drops And Liquids, Gels, Powders

Spray, Drops And Liquids, Gels, Powders Market Segmentation By Container : Pressurized, Non-Pressurized

: Pressurized, Non-Pressurized Market Segmentation By System : Multi-Dose Systems, Bi-Dose Systems, Unit-Dose Systems

: Multi-Dose Systems, Bi-Dose Systems, Unit-Dose Systems Market Segmentation By Therapeutic Application: Rhinitis, Sinusitis, Vaccination, Others

Rhinitis, Sinusitis, Vaccination, Others Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospitals, Home Care Settings

Hospitals, Home Care Settings Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Product Profiles

Case Studies

KOL's Views

Analyst's View

Delveinsight Analysis: Global Intranasal Drug Delivery Market was valued at USD 43.28 billion in 2020, growing at a CAGR of 6.29% during the forecast period from 2021 to 2026, in order to reach USD 62.36 billion by 2026.

Know more about which MedTech player is set to dominate the market @ Key Intranasal Drug Delivery Companies

Table of Contents

1 Report Introduction 2 Executive summary 3 Regulatory and Patent Analysis 4 Intranasal Drug Delivery Key Factors Analysis 5 Intranasal Drug Delivery Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 6 COVID-19 Impact Analysis on Intranasal Drug Delivery Market 7 Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Layout 8 Intranasal Drug Delivery Market Global Company Share Analysis – Key 3-5 Companies 9 Intranasal Drug Delivery Company and Product Profiles 10 Project Approach 11 KOL Views 12 DelveInsight Capabilities 13 Disclaimer 14 About DelveInsight

Gain rich insights about the latest Intranasal Drug Delivery regulatory approvals @ Intranasal Drug Delivery Regulatory Landscape And Patent Analysis

Nasal Splints Market

Nasal Splints Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast-2026 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Nasal Splints companies, involved such as Boston Medical Products Inc., Summit Medical LLC, Olympus, Smith+Nephew PLC, DTR Medical Ltd., Network Medical Products Ltd., and others.

Nasal Polyposis Pipeline

Nasal Polyposis Pipeline Insight, 2022 report provides comprehensive insights about 4+ companies and 4+ pipeline drugs in the pipeline landscape. It covers the pipeline drug profiles, including clinical and non-clinical stage products. It also covers the key Nasal Polyposis companies involved such as AstraZeneca, Allakos, Idorsia Pharmaceuticals, Novartis, and others.

Nasal Polyposis Epidemiology

Nasal Polyposis Epidemiology Forecast to 2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical, and forecasted Nasal Polyposis epidemiology in the 7MM.

Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps (CRSsNP) Market

Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers and key Chronic Rhinosinusitis without Nasal Polyps companies, involved such as Lyra Therapeutics, Sanofi, and others.

Chronic rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market

Chronic rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report delivers an in-depth understanding of the Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Chronic Rhinosinusitis with Nasal Polyps companies such as Keymed Biosciences, Suzhou Connect Biopharmaceuticals, Sanofi, Pfizer, Roche, among others.

Nasal Polyps Market

Nasal Polyps Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast-2032 report deliver an in-depth understanding of the Nasal Polyps, historical and forecasted epidemiology, as well as the market trends, market drivers, market barriers, and key Nasal Polyps companies such as AstraZeneca, Sanofi, Regeneron, GlaxoSmithKline, Kyowa Kirin, among others.

Interested to know more about the breakthrough happenings? Take a look at the posts below

Cardiac Monitoring Devices Market is Booming

What Factors are Shaping the Trends in the Implantable Cardiac Monitors Market ?

Boston Scientific starts recruitment for the EkoSonic™ Endovascular System

About DelveInsight

DelveInsight is a leading Business Consultant, and Market Research firm focused exclusively on life sciences. It supports Pharma companies by providing comprehensive end-to-end solutions to improve their performance.

For more insights, visit Pharma, Healthcare, and Biotech News

Contact Us Shruti Thakur info@delveinsight.com +1(919)321-6187 www.delveinsight.com