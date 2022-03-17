Suspect arrested after armed carjacking of mother and baby leaves NE DC community on edge

WASHINGTON — Editor's note: The above video is from February 3, 2022.

DC Police have arrested a suspect in connection with a disturbing armed carjacking in of a mother and her baby in Northwest D.C. The mother can be heard screaming for help on surveillance video.

The incident happened on Feb. 2 near the intersection for 4th and H Street in Northeast. According to the Metropolitan Police Department, a woman and her 11-month-old infant were sitting in a parked 2014 white two-door Mercedes Benz when a man with a knife opened the car door and demanded she got out.

The police report said the man wouldn't let the mother get her baby out of the backseat and threatened to stab her if she kept screaming. That's when he took off with both of them in the car, investigators say.

More than a month later, On Tuesday, March 16, police arrested 29-year-old Rashan Hairston from Northeast D.C. and charged him with armed kidnapping, armed carjacking.

Hairston was also charged in a separate, unarmed carjacking at 1400 Irving Street in Northwest D.C., that occurred just days later