Resorcinol Market Size To Reach USD 623.63 Million By 2028 Says Reports And Data

Reports And Data

Growing demand for resorcinol in automotive tire production is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global Resorcinol Market is expected to reach USD 623.63 Million by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The growth of the market is attributed to the growing demand for resorcinol in end-use applications.

Growing demand for resorcinol in tire production is one of the significant factors influencing the market growth. Resorcinol is commercially used to enhance the adhesion of inorganic and organic reinforcing materials to rubber. The primary use for rubber (natural/synthetic) is in the production of tires for passenger cars, racing cars, motorcycles, bicycles, off-the-road vehicles, trucks, and aircraft. Similarly, the primary application of resorcinol in the current scenario is as a stiffening/ bonding agent in rubber deployed for making tires and the primary reason for using resorcinol in tires is to enhance the adhesive property of the rubber to the underlining material under real-time service conditions, such as, speed and moisture which result in heat buildup. Also, resorcinol contributes to interlayer adhesion of the rubber compound.

Growth of the construction industry is fuelling the growth of the market. Resorcinol finds application in load-bearing construction activities where there is a requirement for high water resistance. Phenol-Resorcinol-formaldehyde adhesives are mostly used in the structural application area. It is resistant to both water and weather conditions. Phenol-Resorcinol resins are primarily used in the production of laminated beam production but can be used in other applications where high water resistance and the glue line strength is required such as in making of boats and outdoor furniture.

Grab Your Free Sample Copy Now @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2900

Key participants include Alfa Aesar, Dynea AS, Kraeber & Co. GmbH, Sumitomo Chemicals Co. Ltd., Atul Ltd., Indspec Chemical Corporation, Jiangsu Zhongdan Chemical Group Corporation, Akrochem Corporation, Euram Chemicals Ltd., and Sigma-Aldrich, among others.

Further key findings from the report suggest

Resorcinol is produced commercially across the globe where benzene is used as the major feedstock, and only two production methods are used on a large scale for commercial purposes. Of the two production methods, resorcinol is primarily produced by sulfonation of benzene under conditions supporting replacement in the meta position trailed by anhydrous caustic fusion.

By distribution channel, the online distribution channel is projected to grow at a faster rate of 4.9% in the period 2020-2028, as this mode of distribution has the advantage of providing a broader exposure to the product produced by the manufacturers, especially with the proliferation of smart devices and internet connectivity.

The application of resorcinol as UV stabilizers contributed to the second largest market share in 2020 and is likely to grow at a rate of 2.3% in the forecast period. Resorcinol is used in the production of UV absorbers, which are used in widespread applications including plastics, coatings, adhesives, along with elastomers to shield them from the adverse effect of UV radiation.

The market in the Asia Pacific region dominated the market in 2020 and is likely to grow at a rate of 3.5% in the forecast period. The market dominance of the APAC region is owing to the growing demand for resorcinol, especially in the production of rubber products such as tires, and a rise in the level of disposable income of people in the region, among others.

Receive Download Summary: https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2900 For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented the global resorcinol market on the basis of production method, distribution channel, application, and region:

Production Method Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Benzene Sulfonation

Meta-Diisopropylbenzene Preoxidation

Distribution Channel Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Online

Offline

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

Rubber Products

UV Stabilization

Wood Adhesives

Flame Retardants

Others

Request a customized copy of the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2900

Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; 2018-2028 and Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2028)

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

MEA

Thank you for reading our report. To know more about the customization or any query about the report contents, please connect with us and our team will ensure the report is tailored to meet your requirements.

Explore Reports and Data's Prime Analysis of the global Materials and Chemicals Industry:

3D Printing Materials Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-3d-printing-materials-market

Anti-Slip Additives Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-anti-slip-additives-market

Compressor Oil Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-compressor-oil-market

Hybrid Composites Market@ https://www.reportsanddata.com/press-release/global-hybrid-composites-market

About Reports and Data

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.