China biosimilars market Estimated to Record Highest CAGR 29.7% | Molecule type, application, and region.

China Biosimilars

ASEAN and China biosimilars market was valued at $687.6 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5,506.2 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 29.7%

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- China is projected to offer business expansion opportunities for biosimilars owing to its large population and centralized healthcare policies. This has propelled the government to offer numerous opportunities for the expansion of the biosimilars market across China. In addition, heavy investment by key players in ASEAN countries to increase the accessibility of biosimilars drives the market growth.

Biosimilars have gained immense traction over the years as they are anticipated to offer immense savings to healthcare systems along with increased access to the advanced treatments. The principles behind development of biosimilars are same and regulations for biosimilars play a vital role in maintaining the viability and balance between original and biosimilar products. However, stringency of these regulations is expected to create hurdles in the growth of the biosimilar industry. In addition, rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and diabetes, has fueled the demand for pharmaceutical drugs, especially the high-priced patented drugs. In such cases, the cost of reference biologics exceeds the healthcare expenditure. This increased cost of drugs triggered the need for biosimilar products that provide similar efficacy and quality at low cost.

According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the ASEAN and China biosimilars market was valued at $687.6 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $5,506.2 million by 2025 with a CAGR of 29.7% during the forecast period. The report provides a detailed analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, value chain, key investment pockets, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Key Findings of the ASEAN and China Biosimilars Market:

Indonesia generated the highest revenue in the ASEAN biosimilars market in 2017 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on molecule type, the erythropoietin segment accounted for the second highest share in the ASEAN and China biosimilars market in 2017 and is expected to maintain this trend throughout the forecast period.

Based on application, the blood disorders segment is estimated to rank second in terms of revenue in both, the ASEAN, and the China biosimilars market throughout the analysis period.

The diabetes segment generated the highest CAGR from 2018 to 2025 in the ASEAN and China biosimilars market.

Comprehensive competitive analysis and profiles of major market players, such as

The major companies profiled in the report include 3SBIO Inc., Qilu Pharmaceutical, Novartis International AG (Sandoz International GmBH), Pfizer Inc. (Hospira), STADA Arzneimittel, Beijing SL Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., Fosun Pharmaceutical (Shanghai Fosun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.), Amgen Inc., AstraZeneca Plc, and Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.

