Infinite Love For Kids Fighting Cancer Joins Oncoheroes Biosciences To Bring Hope to Pediatric Cancer Patients
EINPresswire.com/ -- Childhood Cancer is rare and not a single disease, with more than 12 major types of pediatric cancers and over 100 subtypes. Although pediatric cancer death rates have declined due to improved tumor detection and treatment, cancer is still one of the leading causes of death by disease among children and adolescents. Additionally, 95.5% of adults treated for cancer during childhood will likely have at least one chronic health condition by the age of 45 if better treatments are not developed.
"Cure is often mentioned when people are discussing childhood cancer, and while this is the ultimate dream, what we really need right now is something much more tangible, a less toxic, more effective way of treating our children. That's why Infinite Love is proud to be partnering with Oncoheroes, the first company of its kind to focus 100% of its efforts on the development of new, innovative drugs specifically aimed towards our children,” said Andrea Verdone Gorsegner, President and Founder of Infinite Love for Kids Fighting Cancer. “I truly believe that Oncoheroes is going to be a game-changer for our little fighters, and I'm honored that Infinite Love will be a small part of their extraordinary work."
Infinite Love for Kids Fighting Cancer is a 100% volunteer-run 501(c)(3) foundation that focuses on providing financial grants to US leading research hospitals and facilities (e.g., CBTM at the Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Memorial Sloan Kettering, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Yale University). Infinite Love focuses their fundraising efforts on a different form of childhood cancer every year since no two pediatric cancers are the same.
"The organizations that we invest money in must foster the message of Infinite Love - that hope is precious and something that we all need. This partnership gives me hope and I am excited that it has the potential to spread this gift to future generations," added Jim McCaffrey, Vice President of Infinite Love for Kids Fighting Cancer.
In addition to research, Infinite Love has also been able to help the very families affected by childhood cancer. Infinite Love strives to #MakeItAmazing every day in the best way they can, comforting childhood cancer families and making sure that they know that no one fights alone.
“Welcoming a non-profit aligned with our goal to defeat childhood cancer is exciting and reassuring every single time. We applaud the leadership of Infinite Love for supporting new paths to bring faster the highly needed therapies for children fighting cancer,” stated Ricardo Garcia, CEO of Oncoheroes Biosciences. ”Simply put, thank you, Infinite Love for Kids Fighting Cancer.”
