Leading Companies Are Partnering With Golden Mice NFT to Get a Spot in the Metaverse

Leading US companies, like other famous brands, are now partnering with NFT projects to get a spot in the Metaverse and stay ahead of the competition.

We have focused our efforts on creating solid long-term plans and have planned many partnerships, rewards and events for the first year after launch, that will benefit the project and the community.” — George

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Featuring a family-friendly 2D art, one of the Golden Mice’s features is having a truly decentralized community-based NFT project on the Ethereum network, and what is most attractive about this is the fact that it will hold the same key principles that many decentralized cryptocurrencies have and this will only lead to stable investment security and transparency.

The project’s owners have partnered with companies like Opes Magna Corp, a leading investing company in the U.S. Another company interested in partnering with Golden Mice NFT is Anam Karat LLC, a leading fine jewelry company based in Florida, who has designed jewelry for local cultural icons throughout the country. This partnership will allow Golden Mice not only to bring new audiences into the project but to provide real solid gold gifts to its lucky holders. And also these companies will benefit from this getting early access to the metaverse.

Another interesting feature of this project will be the in-real-life (IRL) events for holders, along with burning mechanisms to create scarcity and add value to the project. Also, holders will help guide the direction of the project by voting on the specifics for future developments like burning systems, next collection drops, future games among other key decisions.

The Metaverse extended reality will bring a new world of opportunities to those that are willing to keep their minds open. And for us, that means to either get on board with this new trend or set aside and see others make millions, like what happened with Bitcoin.

As the project is committed to transparency, it will not make false promises but it will provide steady income plans for holders, so instead of of just waiting for NFT to increase in value and sell it, holders will benefit directly from the project’s royalties. A "community wallet" will be created and stored on a separate Ledger for holders to decide what to do with it.

About Golden Mice

Golden Mice belongs to a unique collection of 11,100 hand-drawn and randomly generated non-fungible token (NFTs), with each Mouse’s proof-of-ownership stored on the Ethereum network as an ERC-721 token. Its traits are programmatically produced out of 11 billion combinations, making each art different from the others. Each special Golden Mice trait illustration was carefully drawn by the talented hands of “Gabo The Artist”, an expert Hungarian cartoonist, and former Nickelodeon artist, making his debut in the crypto world.

From the mind of its founder George, a.k.a. “The Big Cheese”, the collection was planned with the help and guidance of “Mouse Genius” (co-founder of famous dogs and penguins NFT projects) to establish real value for its holders in the short and long term. The project believes that an NFT should go beyond its intrinsic value, it should provide to each holder profits in real life, benefits, rewards, and most importantly, solid plans for the future of this endeavor.

More info about Golden Mice NFT can be found on https://goldenmicenft.com/ and on their Twitter account https://twitter.com/GoldenMiceNFT/ or with the Twitter handle @GoldenMiceNFT.

About the Partner Companies

Opes Magna Corp is a US company dedicated to investing and B-to-B branding and marketing with 20+ years of experience, within their portfolio they have worked with Nestle, Pepsi, Telecom and other leading international brands. More info can be found on https://opesmagna.com/.

Anam Karat LLC is a fine jewelry US company based in Florida. Designing jewelry since 2008, they have tailored diamond items for cultural icons like Sofia Vergara, Cardi B, Jaden Smith, Bad Bunny and others. They are looking to secure a spot in the Metaverse by designing jewelry wearables for avatars. More info about Anam Karat can be found on their website https://anamkarat.com/.