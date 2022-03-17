Best Kid Drawings from St. Patrick's Day Party Win Invite to VIP Chocolate Party
On March 17th, 2022 at 5pm to 6pm A Sweet Day in LA Party in Venice (Salt & Straw Ice Cream Store on Abbot Kinney); Recruiting for Good will donate $5 to Ukraine for every drawing submitted by a kid, and reward LA's Best Ice Cream Treat.
Best drawings at party, win invite for VIP Chocolate Party in Santa Monica (Celebrating Women's Month).
Look for Carlos, Founder of Recruiting for Good wearing a yellow hat, standing outside of store collecting drawings and rewarding Gift Cards to Salt & Straw (On Abbot Kinney in Venice).
Party for sweet kidergarten, elementary, and middle school kids (accompanied by a parent).
According to Carlos Cymerman, Recruiting for Good Founder, "Kids attend party at Salt and Straw in Venice...A Sweet Day in LA indeed to have fun fulfilling experiences, make a positive impact, and party for good!"
About
A Sweet Day in LA
...This March, Kids Bring Drawing to Ice Cream Party: and Recruiting for Good will donate $5 to Ukraine & a Sweet Treat (LA's Best Ice Cream)
A Sweet Day in LA, is a meaningful kids party sponsored by Recruiting for Good. Kids bring a drawing of something they love to earn LA's Best Treats. The party occurs the 1st Sunday of every month. Kids learn positive values; appreciate today, creativity always wins, and use your talent for good. #makepositiveimpact #wepartyforgood #appreciatetoday #asweetdayinla #enjoytreats #creativitywins #usetalentforgood #fulfillingtime #recruitingforgood to learn more visit ASweetDayinLA.com
...Imagine The Sweetest Trip Ever... Chocolate + Fashion + Paris!
Join Us to Make a Positive Impact and Enjoy World's Sweetest Trips to Party...Just participate in Recruiting for Good referral program. Referrals allow us to generate proceeds and fund Girls Design Tomorrow (Ventures)....We're rewarding referrals with The World's Sweetest Paris Trip... 2022 Salon Du Chocolate (All-Inclusive Trip for Two) Event combines chocolate, exhibitions/presentations, and fashion to learn more visit TheSweetestParisTrip.com FOR +HE +SHE +WE
Girls Design Tomorrow is a passion driven venture mentoring program for girls who love to create positive impact companies (coming this Summer 2022). Created by Recruiting for Good, Founder Carlos Cymerman to learn more visit GirlsDesignTomorrow.com
Since 1998, Recruiting for Good has been a purpose driven staffing company. Companies retain Recruiting for Good to find talented professionals in Accounting/Finance, Engineering, Information Technology, Marketing, and Operations. We generate proceeds to make a positive impact. to learn more visit RecruitingforGood.com #landsweetjob #makepositiveimpact #partyforgood.
Looking to Land a Sweet Job and Party for Good...Send us your resume today! Know friends, family members, or co-workers looking to land a sweet job and make a positive impact send resume to Sara@RecruitingforGood.com
Complete 90 days of employment, use your talent for good, and we'll make a $500 donation to Ukraine on your behalf.
Ukraine donation is inspired by Andrew Danylchenko, who over the last 20 years has built all our websites; Recruiting for Good, Save US Jobs, and We Travel for Good.
Carlos Cymerman
Recruiting for Good
