Veteran-Owned Global Law Firm, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, Partners with Virginia Based Non-Profit Veterans Moving Forward
Veterans Moving Forward is a nonprofit providing service and emotional support dogs to veterans at no cost.
We're committed to supporting programs that help improve our community and the lives of those in it”WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, a veteran-owned leading corporate and intellectual property law firm with offices across the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom, announces a partnership with Veterans Moving Forward, a nonprofit organization providing service and emotional support dogs to veterans at no cost.
— David Ludwig, Partner, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig
As a veteran-owned law firm, Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig (DBL) has experience serving their country and uses that experience to serve their clients and the businesses they have built through trusted advice and fearless advocacy. DBL also believes strongly in giving back to their community. Operating responsibly and sustainably is critical to DBL's culture as a firm and as community members. They are dedicated to supporting programs and public services that will enhance the development and growth of their community and hold this commitment, deeply engrained in their core values, to demonstrate these responsibilities through action.
Veterans Moving Forward (VMF) is a nonprofit organization headquartered in Dulles, Virginia, that provides service dogs and canine therapy services to veterans with physical and/or mental health challenges at no cost to the veterans.
"At DBL, we're committed to supporting programs that help improve our community and the lives of those in it," said David Ludwig, Partner at Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig. "We're very excited to partner with Veterans Moving Forward. DBL is a veteran-owned law firm, so we see it as a great fit."
Unlike many other service organizations, VMF does not only focus on veterans with PTSD or those of specific wars, but assists all veterans from all branches of service, combat, and noncombat injuries regardless of periods of service. If a veteran is wounded in any way, physically or mentally, VMF will engage with them and their medical providers to see if one of their dogs can help that veteran be able to "Move Forward" with their lives. They are not just changing the lives of our veterans, but also saving them.
"We at Veterans Moving Forward are extremely excited to be supported by Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig," said Gordon Sumner, PhD, President, and CEO of Veterans Moving Forward. "We greatly appreciate their enthusiastic support of our nation's veterans who are helped via our service dog programs. We look forward to a long-standing and mutually beneficial relationship with the DBL team."
To learn more about Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig, please visit them online at www.dbllawyers.com.
Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig – Dunlap Bennett & Ludwig is a veteran-owned law firm with a local presence and global knowledge that boasts over 80 attorneys who are licensed to practice in over 40 states and multiple countries outside of the United States. DBL prides themselves on prioritizing and caring for their clients, not only offering a full array of business and estate legal services but – more importantly – by establishing and investing in long-term relationships with the individuals and businesses which they represent. For more information, visit www.dbllawyers.com.
Veterans Moving Forward – Veterans Moving Forward, Inc., is a 501c3 nonprofit whose HQ and Training Center is located in Dulles, VA. Our organization provides service dogs to veterans dealing with physical and/or mental health challenges at no cost to the veteran or their family. VMF differs from similar service organizations that only focus on veterans with PTSD or those of certain wars. We serve all veterans from all branches of service, combat, and noncombat injuries, regardless of periods of service. If a veteran is wounded, lost a leg due to diabetes, dealing with PTSD, or any other mental or physical challenge, we will engage with them and their medical providers to see if one of our dogs can help the veteran to be able to “Move Forward” with their lives. VMF makes a meaningful difference in the lives of our veterans by increasing their safety and independence within their environment. We provide veterans with a “new lease on life.” We are not just changing lives, but we’re saving the lives of these great veterans. For more information, please visit www.vetsfwd.org
