Global Electric Three Wheeler Market is Projected to Witness Mammoth Growth: A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
EINPresswire.com/ -- In terms of revenue, the Global Electric Three Wheeler Market was valued at US$ 725.27 Mn in 2021, anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 6.9% over the forecast period (2022 – 2030). The growth of the global electric three wheeler market is driven by surging demand for eco-friendly vehicles and also stringent government policies introduced by several countries to curb pollution. To protect the globe from harmful greenhouse gases, various government bodies have also introduced subsidies that are beneficial for auto-making companies. Despite constraints in the form of limited battery capacity, dynamic technological changes in the global electric three wheeler market is expected to drive the market upwards in the coming future.
COVID-19 Pandemic likely to Have a Vast Impact on the Global Electric Three Wheeler Market
While the world was left devastated by the dreadful COVID-19 pandemic, it was definitely enlightened by the calamity that it can never succeed by going against the nature. Today, more people are concerned about continuous environmental changes that are occurring in form of increasing pollution, deteriorating ozone layer and global warming. In today’s times, many leading companies including Tesla Inc. led by Elon Musk and Indian auto giant TATA Group have introduced several commercial electric vehicles and are taking over the global electric three wheeler market.
By Battery Type, the Lithium-Ion Battery segment Accounted for the Highest Share in the Global Electric Three Wheeler Market in 2021
Thanks to its higher capacity to recharge along with sustainability for longer period and robustness, the lithium-ion battery segment accounts for maximum market share. Along with being eco-friendly, the lithium-ion batteries are cost efficient and this also contributes in their success.
Asia Pacific Region is Expected to Show Higher Growth Rate During the Forecast Years, Driven by the Rise in Adoption and Awareness about Electric Three Wheelers
The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow the highest in terms of CAGR during the forecast years in the global electric three wheeler market, all thanks to increasing number people opting for environment-friendly vehicles. One of the most populated and polluted country on the planet China leads in terms of highest market share, courtesy of its stringent government policy. Several leading companies in China, Japan and India under their corporate social responsibility (CSR) are donating electric three wheelers to government entities where they can use it for the purpose of garbage collection.
Global Electric Three Wheeler Market Scope:
• Global Market size and forecast values (2015 – 2030), in terms of revenue (US$ Million) by segments/sub-segments; wherein 2015 to 2020 has been considered as historic years, 2021 as the base year, while 2022 to 2030 has been considered as the forecast period.
• Split of the market revenue (US$ Million) into all the relevant segments & sub-segments across all major regions/countries.
• Technological Trends
• Macro-Economic and Micro-Economic Indicators
• Market determinants and Influencing Factors
• Market Dynamics (Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges)
• Global and Regional Impact of Covid-19 on Global Electric Three Wheeler Market
• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
• Competitive Benchmarking: (Global Presence and Growth Strategies (Mergers and Acquisitions, R&D Initiatives, Product Launches, Investments Trends))
• Market Share Analysis, 2021
• Detailed insights of major market participants operating in the market, including information on company details, company overview, product offerings, key developments, financial analysis, SWOT analysis and business strategies.
• We have reports available in different languages including German, Russian, Korean, French, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish, Japanese and other languages.
• We offer the feasibility of customizing the reports specific to regions which will cover exclusive insights on regions and its respective countries (namely North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, Latin America)
Competitors:
Leading companies in global electric three wheeler market are listed below:
• 3evi
• Altigreen
• Aptera Motors Corp.
• ATUL Auto Limited
• Bodo Vehicle Group Co. Ltd.
• E-Tuk Factory
• S. AUTO (P) LTD.
• Jiangsu East Yonsland Vehicle Manufacturing Co., Ltd
• JIANGSU KINGBON VEHICLE CO., LTD
• Jiangsu Yufeng Vehicle Industry Co., Ltd.
• KINETIC GREEN VEHICLES
• LOHIA AUTO INDUSTRIES
• Mahindra Electric Mobility Limited
• OMEGA SEIKI MOBILITY
• Piaggio & C. SpA
• Qiangsheng Group
• Scooters India Limited
• SN Solar Energy
• Sun Run Motors
• Terra Motors Corporation
• Other Market Participants
Global Electric Three Wheeler Market Segmentation:
The global electric three wheeler market has been segmented on the basis of by battery type, by power, by battery range, by application, which are further classified into regions and its respective countries:
Global Electric Three Wheeler Market Battery Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Lithium-Ion Battery
• Lead Acid Battery
Global Electric Three Wheeler Market Power Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2030)
• Less than 1000 W
• More than 1000 W
Global Electric Three Wheeler Market Battery Range per Charge Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2030)
• Less than 50 Km
• 50 Km to 100 Km
• Above 100 Km
Global Electric Three Wheeler Market Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2030)
• Passenger Carriers
• Load Carriers
o Grocery Delivery
o Garbage Collection
o Others
Global Electric Three Wheeler Market Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2030)
• North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
• Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
• Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
