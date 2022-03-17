Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market Eyewitness Massive Growth by 2030 | Impacts of COVID-19

Adoption of advanced technologies in real estate brokerage management services, which fuels the growth of the market.

PORTLAND, OR, UNITES STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, Commercial Real Estate Brokerage and Management Market by Solution (Sales, Leasing, and Others), Type (Brokerage and Management), and Application (Offices, Industrial, Retail, Multifamily, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030. The commercial real estate brokerage and management market size is expected to reach $424.4 billion by 2030, from $209.9 billion in 2020, registering a CAGR of 7.2% from 2021 to 2030. Real estate brokerage solution consists of buying, selling, leasing, and renting the property.

Increase in urban population, rise in commercial construction buildings, and surge in government initiatives for real estate investments drive the growth of the global commercial real estate brokerage and management market. However, saturation in developed countries hinders the market growth. On the other hand, expansion of old and development of new planned cities present new opportunities in the coming years.

Covid-19 Scenario:

Many construction activities have been stopped or postponed due to lockdown restrictions implemented during the Covid-19 pandemic in many countries worldwide.

Moreover, investments in new projects have been postponed due to economic uncertainty. Lack of spending by customers to buy new properties also affected the market during the pandemic.

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global commercial real estate brokerage and management market based on solution, type, application, and region.

Based on type, the brokerage segment contributed to the largest market share in 2020, accounting for more than four-fifths of the total share, and is projected to continue its lead position during the forecast period. However, the management segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on application, the industrial segment accounted for the largest share in 2020, holding nearly one-third of the global commercial real estate brokerage and management market, and is projected to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. However, the retail segment is estimated to manifest the highest CAGR of 8.4% from 2021 to 2030.

Based on region, North America held the highest share in 2020, contributing to around two-fifths of the total share, and is estimated to continue its dominant share in terms of revenue by 2030. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Leading Players:

Leading players of the global commercial real estate brokerage and management market analyzed in the research include CBRE Group, Inc., Cushman & Wakefield Plc, Christie’s International Real Estate, Newmark & Company Real Estate, Inc., Jones Lang LaSalle IP, Inc., Keller Williams Realty, Inc., Colliers International Group, Inc., Lendlease, Regus Group, and Century 21.

