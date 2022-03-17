Kent Imaging appoints Jeffrey Niezgoda, MD., as Chief Medical Officer, Limb Preservation

Dr. Jeffrey Niezgoda, CMO

Experienced health executive and wound care expert brings proven expertise and guidance on the use of near-infrared imaging technology.

Snapshot technology is truly revolutionary and will have an indelible impact on the practice of wound care.” — Dr. Jeffrey Niezgoda

CALGARY, AB, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kent Imaging is pleased to announce the appointment of Jeffrey Niezgoda, MD, FACHM, MAPWCA, CHWS as Chief Medical Officer. In his new role, Dr. Niezgoda will be responsible for providing medical and clinical leadership for Kent’s wound care, hyperbaric and vascular surgery product strategy, and clinical integration.

Dr. Niezgoda is dedicated to excellence in wound, vascular, and regenerative clinical services as the founder and President Emeritus of AZH Wound & Hyperbaric Medicine. He is the President & CMO of WebCME, an international educational company providing wound care and hyperbaric education. He is the President of the American Professional Wound Care Association and Past-President of the American College of Hyperbaric Medicine. As an early adopter and supporter of Kent’s flagship product, SnapshotNIR, Dr. Niezgoda has been using the device for nearly 4 years.

“I am honored to serve as Chief Medical Officer for Kent Imaging. Snapshot technology is truly revolutionary and will have an indelible impact on the practice of wound care,” says Dr. Niezgoda. He adds, “for years, clinicians relied upon physical exam and crude testing devices that at best only provided a guesstimate of tissue perfusion. Near-infrared spectroscopy imaging now allows immediate and direct visualization of tissue oxygenation which truly enhances medical decision making and will provide improved patient outcomes. The Kent team is comprised of talented and dedicated individuals working together to achieve excellence. I am thrilled to be part of this great organization."

“Dr. Niezgoda possesses a strong passion for bringing technology from the research bench to the clinical bedside where it can have a real contribution towards reducing complications and improving outcomes for patients,” says Pierre Lemire, CEO of Kent Imaging. “We are excited to have him join the Kent team to help optimize the use of SnapshotNIR in all points of care.”

About Kent Imaging, Inc.

Kent Imaging, located in Calgary, Alberta, Canada, is a leading innovator in near-infrared tissue oxygenation imaging, who develops, manufactures, and markets medical technology that supports real-time decision making in wound care, vascular and surgical subspecialties. Kent holds multiple patents in oxygen imaging technology and continues to provide innovative and advanced diagnostic imaging solutions to aid healthcare systems nationally and internationally. For more information about Kent Imaging, visit www.kentimaging.com