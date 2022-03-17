Probiotic Yeast Market Assessed To Hit $948.4 million Value by 2030

Surge in consumer spending on premium and super premium food products, notably contributes toward the growth of the probiotic yeast market.

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, "Probiotic Yeast Market by Form, Application, Sales Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2030," The probiotic yeast market size is estimated to reach $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

Probiotics are microorganisms can be used as dietary supplements to improve health. Probiotic yeast is a typical non-pathogenic strain of Saccharomyces cerevisiae. Due to the natural resistance of yeast to antibacterial antibiotics, probiotic yeast is considered the best probiotic. The use of probiotic yeast in animal feed can increase the digestibility of fiber, stimulate the production performance of animals, increase the production of meat, milk and eggs, which is beneficial to health. According to the Mysore Central Food Technology Research Institute (CFTRI), yeast-based probiotic products are used to reduce the toxicity of deadly fungi that are resistant to commonly used antifungal drugs. Antifungal drugs are everywhere, and the growing medicinal use of probiotic yeast has expanded the growth opportunities of the probiotic yeast market.

With the outbreak of COVID19, market demand for immune system enhancement products has increased. These products have stimulated the use of probiotics and should have a positive impact on the market.

Due to the increase in consumption of functional food, the demand for probiotics has also increased. In addition to alkaline diets, it may also have a positive impact on health. In addition, factors such as banning the use of antibiotics in animal feed have led to an increase in the number of innovative products in some countries. In the form of chocolates, biscuits and other products, the increasing demand for probiotics for chronic diseases such as diarrhea and intestinal diseases is driving market growth. In addition, the increase in disposable income and living standards in developing countries complements market growth.

New trends such as organic food and prebiotics have forced manufacturers to develop new products that combine different active ingredients to combat gastrointestinal problems. The increasing popularity of dietary supplements among aging populations, pregnant women and children may increase the demand for probiotic yeast as a dietary supplement. Consumers are increasingly aware of the importance of gut microbiota in maintaining immunity and overall health. Probiotic dietary supplements are becoming more and more popular with consumers as an external source of intestinal flora. The increasing use of probiotic yeasts in animal feed to improve immunity to various diseases continues to drive the market growth. Increasing R&D on the therapeutic function of probiotic yeast is expected to drive market growth in the next few years.

According to the probiotic yeast market analysis, the probiotic yeast market is segmented on the basis of form, application, sales channel and region. On the basis of form, the market is categorized into powder and capsules. By application, it is segregated into nutrition and supplement, food and beverages and animal feed. Depending on sales channel, it is bifurcated into online and offline. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America (the U.S., Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific), and LAMEA (Brazil, Argentina, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and Rest of LAMEA).

Region wise, North America dominated the probiotic yeast market in 2020, and is expected to sustain its dominance during the forecast period. Increased investment in R&D of stronger probiotic yeast strains that can provide more nutritional benefits is driving the growth of probiotic yeast market in this region. The growing demand for nutritional supplements that strengthen the immune system and support a balanced lifestyle is expected to drive probiotic yeast market growth in the next few years. Increasing attention to digestive and gut health supports the growth of the European market. Multiple benefits increase the demand for probiotics and prebiotic supplements. The region is driving demand for animal feed containing probiotics to increase milk production and animal productivity.

Key findings of the study

The probiotic yeast market size was valued at $294.0 million in 2020 and is estimated to reach $948.4 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 11.8% from 2021 to 2030.

By form, the capsules segment is estimated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 12.5% during the forecast period.

In 2020, depending on application, the nutrition and supplement segment was valued at $216.1 million, accounting for 73.5% of the global probiotic yeast market share.

In 2020, the U.S. was the most prominent probiotic yeast market in North America, and is projected to reach $242.3 million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 10.0% during the forecast period.

According to the probiotic yeast market opportunities, the players operating in the probiotic yeast industry have adopted product launch and business expansion as their key developmental strategies to expand their market share, increase profitability, and remain competitive in the market. The key players profiled in this report include Alltech, AngelYeast Co., Ltd., Bronson, Chr. Hansen Holdings A/S , Florastor, Jarrow Formulas, Lallemand Inc., Life-Space, Now Foods and Seeking Health .

