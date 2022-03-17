Purity Bay-East, LLC Earns 2021 Angi Super Service Award
The prestigious award reflects the company’s consistent level of superior customer service.TAMPA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Purity Bay-East, LLC is proud to announce that it has earned the home service industry’s coveted Angi Super Service Award (SSA). This award honors service professionals who have maintained high service ratings and reviews on Angi in 2021.
“These outstanding businesses have helped homeowners not only maintain their homes, but also evolve them into spaces that can handle life, work, school and entertainment under one roof,” said Bryan Ellis, senior executive at Angi. “Our homeowners’ consistent positive reviews make it clear: these are the top pros in our network. Congratulations to this year's Super Service Award winners.”
Angi Super Service Award 2021 winners have met eligibility requirements. Pros on Angi qualify for the award by obtaining 3 or more services-performed reviews in the previous year, maintaining a current and lifetime GPA of at least 4.5+ stars. The SSA winners must be in good standing with Angi and have undergone our verification/screening
“We understand there are many options out there, and searching for your water system can, at times, be overwhelming,” says Erika Chavez, a spokesperson for Purity Bay-East. “Not only that, but the water treatment industry has a reputation for having unethical sales representatives and companies that are unwilling to honor their agreements. Here at Purity Bay, we do things differently. We have built this company with ethical principles that put our customers first instead of maximizing profits or selling inferior products that lead to more service issues. It is humbling to be awarded with an Angi Super Service Award and be recognized for our superior work to ensure client satisfaction, each and every time.”
Purity Bay-East has been on Angi since 2021. This is the first year Purity Bay-East has received this honor.
Service company ratings are updated continually on Angi as new, verified consumer reviews are submitted. Companies are rated in multiple fields ranging from price to professionalism to punctuality.
For over two decades Angi has been a trusted name for connecting consumers to top-rated service professionals. Angi provides unique tools and support designed to improve the local service experience for both consumers and service professionals.
For more information about Purity Bay-East, please visit https://puritybay.com.
About Purity Bay-East, LLC
Purity Bay is a whole home water filtration systems provider for all homeowners’ water needs, including drinking, cooking, bathing, and more. The company was founded over 20 years ago by a Master Water Quality Specialist (MWQS) with 40 years of experience, along with another top-level specialist who has over 30 years of experience in the industry.
Purity Bay was established in Brandenton, Florida but shortly after was resettled in New Mexico. Today, the company has dealers in Colorado, Nevada, New Mexico, Texas, and Florida.
