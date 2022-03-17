Revenue Management Market Emerging Trends and Global Demand Forecasts, 2022-2029

Allied Market Research - Logo

Revenue management is a method of managing the finances of various service industries to increase their profitability from the existing supply networks.

PORTLAND, PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATE, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revenue management is comprehensive approach adopted by companies to increase profitability and offer various benefits such as management of cash flow, generating billing schedules, and enhancing revenue cycle.

The global revenue management market is driven by increase in customer awareness and rise in demand for system integration. Moreover, growth in distribution of ancillaries through e-travel platforms boosts the market growth.

However, inability to cope up with the evolving market, and cross platform applications hampers the revenue management market growth. Conversely, increase in demand for revenue & channel management and upgrading the existing legacy system are expected to propel the market growth.

The global revenue management market is segmented based on solution, service, application, and geography. Based on solution, it is divided into risk management, pricing & revenue forecast management, revenue analytics, data management, and channel revenue management. Based on service, it is bifurcated into professional services and managed services. On the basis of application, it is categorized into aviation, real estate & construction, media & entertainment, telecommunication, transportation & logistics, energy & utilities, retail & wholesale, manufacturing, and tourism & hospitality. Geographically, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Key Benefits

• This report provides an extensive analysis of the current & emerging revenue management market trends and dynamics in the global revenue management industry.

• In-depth analysis of the industry is based on the market estimations for the key market segments from 2017 to 2023.

• The report provides the quantitative analysis of the current trends and future estimations to identify the prevailing revenue management market opportunities.

• Competitive intelligence of the industry helps to understand the competitive scenario across the geographies.

The key players profiled in the report include, Airline Software s.r.o, Cartrawler, Concur Technologies Inc. (SAP), Lemax Inc., PAXPORT AB., PROS, Inc., Radixx International, Inc., Revenue Analytics, Revenue Matters, and SAS institute Inc.

