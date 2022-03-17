Keithcity Group Announces Global Expansion With Launch of Campaign for DEUNA in Latin America

Keithcity Group Keithcity Group - Deuna

The New York City Based Design Agency’s Work Will Help Uruguay-Based DEUNA Target Its One-Click Checkout Technology in Mexico and LATAM

NEW YORK, NY, USA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Keithcity Group, known for their work in creating viral creative content for the likes of Community, Songtrust, and notably a joint TikTok video between Bill Nye and President Joe Biden, today announced their global expansion into the Latin American market with a hero video created for DEUNA. The video, in true Keithcity fashion, is designed to emphasize the ease of use of DEUNA’s one-click checkout process in a way that will get people talking and drive engagement.

The technology DEUNA is showcasing is the first of its kind to be made available in the Latin American market. The video, produced completely in Spanish by Keithcity Group, went live as DEUNA works to expand their reach in the Mexican market. You can see the video in action by visiting www.deuna.com.

Says Keithcity Group Founder and Creative Director Alejandro Corpus of the expansion, “It was really important to work with a Latin American company primarily because we pride ourselves on being a multicultural agency. Breaking into that market was one of our goals coming into 2022 and it’s been a great experience working with clients outside of our borders.”

Adds Keithcity Group Head of Strategy Liz Yam, “We’re excited to have worked with our first official international client. It was interesting to see parallels between our processes across the globe. We were really impressed with DEUNA’s business model and workflow and hope to continue to work together in the future.”

Keithcity Group expects to announce more Latin American client projects in the near future. Those interested in learning more about Keithcity Group can visit their website at https://keithcity.com.

About Keithcity Group

Keithcity Group is a New York City based design agency that was founded in 2016 by Alejandro Corpus with the goal to become a full service creative agency. Partnered with Head of Strategy Liz Yam and their team of creatives, the agency has worked on marketing efforts including brand development, video production, motion graphics, social strategy, launch campaigns, 3D design, and more for clients like Bill Nye, Community, Tony Kaye, and Songtrust. Most recently, the agency has expanded into the NFT and Metaverse spaces, offering NFT services, metaverse ideation and design, as well as development for minting and launch readiness. They have been featured on Adweek, Adage, and Business Insider to name a few.

