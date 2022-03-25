Democrat Michael Daniels Announces Run For U.S. Congress in Missouri's 1st to Defeat U.S. Rep. Cori Bush
Michael Daniels: A New Type of St. Louis Leadership
I will bring a new type of St. Louis leadership for safer streets, funding police reform, health care, living wages, jobs, expanding economic growth and ending division politics.”ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 25, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- "Today, I officially announce my candidacy for U.S. Congress in Missouri’s 1st District. I am a lawyer, union laborer son, and a 30-year resident of the St. Louis, Skinker DeBaliviere neighborhood," said Michael Daniels.
— Michael Daniels, Democrat for U.S. Congress, Missouri's 1st
Michael Daniels continued, " I am running for Congress because the time is now for St. Louis to move forward through strategic economic partnerships with our underserved communities, corporations, small businesses and elected officials who are willing to create quality jobs, improving schools and provide access to affordable quality health care. St. Louis does not need another professional legacy politician out for himself or an activist who is not committed to representing and protecting all of St. Louis. I am running for Congress because defunding the police is not the answer to a crisis of gun and street violence plaguing our communities. I enter this race eyes wide open to the racial and economic deficits that have existed in St. Louis for too long. As congressman I will work hard to address those issues with a new kind of leadership willing to cross racial, economic, and political divides to make St. Louis a better place to live and work for everyone.
In the last fifty years, St. Louis has never been in a better position to restart its economic engine and become a region offering good paying jobs and a better place to live through expanding economic growth. Centrally located in the heartland of America, St. Louis offers a solid system of airport runways for cargo, intersecting interstate highways and multiple railroads for intermodal transportation and distribution hubs, and it has a river that can support transport of massive size of goods and products, not to mention St. Louis is becoming a new developing center of high technology. There is no better way to address the socioeconomic imbalance in St. Louis than to create a new synergy for good high paying jobs through transportation, manufacturing, warehousing and distribution.
I came to Ferguson today to announce my candidacy because I feel it is important to recognize the need to broaden and shine a light on the issues of police use of force and training, civilian review of use of force and police response to the constitutional right to demonstrate. While there has been progress, we know that change is hard. Change will not come by Defunding the Police. Defunding the Police is a simple slogan to a complex problem. I believe a majority of the St. Louis community does not support Defunding the Police. I believe a majority of St. Louis is looking for a balanced approach of fighting gun and street violence while at the same time reforming police conduct in our black and poor communities.
So, I ask the voters of St. Louis: Re-elect U.S. Rep. Cori Bush, why?!
Why would you vote for Cori Bush who admits she is entitled to private security to protect her life but is willing to Defund the Police and place the lives and public safety of the citizens of St. Louis in jeopardy. Cori Bush was recently quoted using Martin Luther King’s speech at the March on Washington when he described the fierce urgency of now to bring America together. She now uses the mantra for her activist social agenda in Congress. But there is a difference between Cori Bush and Dr. King. Martin Luther King Jr. gave his life while fighting for the constitutional and human rights of America’s poor, black and underserved. Cori Bush is no Martin Luther King she has security to protect her.
Why would you vote for Cori Bush who voted no against the Bipartisan Investment and Jobs Act that will bring economic and job opportunities to St. Louis that haven’t been seen in several generations. Whether it's one job or 10,000 jobs, it was her job to vote yes and she failed St. Louis.
Why would you vote for Cori Bush who is more interested in a Socialist Democrat agenda instead of supporting President Biden and the Democratic Party. The last time I checked there will be an election in August to elect a Democrat to Congress not a Socialist affiliated Democrat.
I grew up in a five-room house with ten people, cold running water and no bathroom. I know what it is to go hungry, work at the age of twelve, witness alcoholism and domestic abuse. My life experiences qualify me to understand and feel the need of the historically underserved and underrepresented citizens of St. Louis. Where Cori Bush and I differ is that it takes more than passion and disruption to get things done. It takes doing your homework, making friends across the aisle and earning the respect of your colleagues in Washington. Here at home in St. Louis, it takes reaching out and creating strategic partnerships at all levels of the region which is something Cori Bush has refused and is incapable of doing. That’s why I am running to be the next Congressman from the 1st Congressional District of Missouri. I will bring a new type of leadership to St. Louis for safer streets, funding police reform, affordable quality health care, living wages, better jobs, expanding economic growth and ending division politics."
Michael Daniels is a Union Laborer Son, Lawyer, Advocate & Democrat for U.S. Congress in Missouri’s 1st District. A new type of St. Louis leadership for safer streets, funding police reform, health care, living wages, jobs, expanding economic growth and ending division politics.
Learn more about Michael Daniels for U.S. Congress at his new campaign website: www.michaeldanielsforcongress.com
Michael Daniels
Michael Daniels for U.S. Congress
+1 314-933-4843
info@michaeldanielsforcongress.com