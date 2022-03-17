Drug Abuse Testing Market is projected to reach US$ 9,393.17 million by 2027 registering a CAGR of 5.7%

Hospitals segment is expected to grow the market for drug abuse testing over the forecast period for end user segment.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to The Insight Partners new market research study titled ‘Drug Abuse Testing Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecasts by Product, Sample Type and End User.’ The global drug abuse testing market is expected to reach US$ 9,393.17 Mn in 2027 from US$ 5,783.71 Mn in 2018. The market is estimated to grow with a CAGR of 5.7% from 2019-2027. The report highlights the trends prevalent in the global drug abuse testing market and the factors driving the market along with those that act as deterrents to its growth.

Drug abuse testing is used to perform to detect and evaluate overdose and drug intoxication. Cocaine, Marijuana, Opiates, LSD, Cannabinoids, Amphetamines, Alcohol, Diazepam, and Ketamine, are commonly used drugs of abuse. The type of drug tests varies and depending on the type of drug being tested and the type of specimen being collected. The test specimens include such as hair, urine, saliva (oral fluid) for the testing.

The major players operating in the drug abuse testing market are, Redwood Toxicology Laboratory (Abbott), F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., OraSure Technologies, Inc., UCP Biosciences, MEDACX Ltd., Beckman Coulter, Inc. (Danaher), Alcolizer Pty Ltd., Wondfo, DRÄGERWERK AG & CO. KGAA, American Screening Corporation, Inc, Mercedes Medical, Alfa Scientific Designs, Inc., Express Diagnostics Int'l, Inc., Omega Laboratories, Inc. and Laboratorio Sodré. Organic activities such as product launch, expansion, and product development have been undertaken by the players in the market in order to improve their position in the drug abuse testing market. For instance, in April, 2019, Thermo Fisher Scientific, announced availability of Thermo Scientific CEDIA Mitragynine Assay, it is the newest drugs of abuse test which includes supporting calibrators and controls.

In order to strengthen their customer base, global leaders have adopted strategies such as mergers & acquisitions and agreements with other companies operating in the market. For instance, in October, 2017, Abbott announced that in a filing with the US Securities And Exchange Commission, it has completed its acquisition of Alere, concluding a deal first announced in February 2016. Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, which was initially a part of Alere was also acquired by Abbott as a part of this strategic acquisition.

Apart from inorganic growth strategies, the companies have also adopted organic growth strategies such as, product launch & development and expansion during recent years. For instance, Beckman Coulter Diagnostics announced the addition of 6-Acetylmorphine (6-AM) and Buprenorphine (BUP) assays to its broad menu of drugs-of-abuse tests that meet the demands of onsite testing laboratories.

Global drug abuse testing market, based on sample type, was segmented as, urine, saliva, blood and others. In 2018, urine segment led the market by the sample type. In addition, the segment is also expected to grow at a fastest rate, due to cost-effective, easy, and quick method

Drug use in excess can have a wide range of short and long-term, direct, and indirect effects. Short-term effects can range from changes in restlessness, appetite, blood pressure, heart rate, stroke or heart attack, psychosis, overdose, and even death. These health-related effects can occur even after just one use of drugs. On the other hand, longer-term effects can include cancer, heart or lung disease, mental illness, hepatitis, HIV/AIDS, and others. The long-term drug use can also lead to an addiction that results in brain disorders such as, anxiety, paranoia, depression, aggression, hallucinations, and others. For instance, according to the National Institute of Drug use, approx. 43.4 million (17.9%) adults ages 18 and older experienced some form of mental illness in 2015, in which 8.1 million had both a substance use disorder and another mental illness.

According to the federal laws related to SAMHSA, SUPPORT Act promotes opioid recovery and treatment for Patients and Communities Act of 2018, was made a law to address the overdose of wide-ranging illicit drugs. Moreover, the 21st Century Cures Act was signed into law on December 2016. The act addresses many critical issues at the federal level, including accountability and leadership for mental or behavioral health disorders. The Cures Act also organized the Center for Behavioral Health Statistics and Quality (CBHSQ) that serves as the federal government’s lead agency for behavioral health statistics.

