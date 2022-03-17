Three Gaussian Service Robots Shining at RAI Amsterdam Independent Hotel Show
17 March 2022, Amsterdam, Netherlands - Thee services robots from Gaussian Robotics were on exhibition at the Independent Hotel Show Amsterdam.AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Independent Hotel Show is a trade show dedicated to hoteliers and hotel industry professionals. It provides opportunities to present products and services to owners and operators from luxury, boutique, and independent hotels. The show presents a collection of 200 innovative product and service providers from across the hotel supply chain.
The service robot models featuring in the Hotel Show are Gaussian’s flagship cleaning robot products Vacuum 40 and Scrubber 50 as well as the newly launched indoor delivery robot X1. The two cleaning robots are designed for indoor cleaning and sanitizing of small-medium scenarios. Compactly designed and applicable to a variety of soft and hard floor types, Vacuum 40 is an ideal solution for hotels with narrow corridor aisles and carpet-tile flooring.
X1 is designed to serve indoor environments where there’s a need for delivery, including restaurants, hotels, hospitals, office buildings, and more. The robot boasts about industry-leading shock mitigation performance with vehicle-level independent suspension chassis and shock absorbing trays.
The hospitality industry is leveraging digital channels and solutions in order to successfully navigate COVID-19 into 2022 and stay ahead of industry and marketing trends. In a 2020 survey on the main priorities of travel and hospitality companies, approximately 49% of the respondents stated that their priority was to adopt new technologies to better serve customers and/or suppliers. In this regard, autonomous service robots can be the answer. Robotic cleaning and delivery solutions can serve as trusty anti-pandemic powers by maintaining high-quality cleanliness consistency and providing contactless delivery.
Gaussian X1 working at RAI Amsterdam Independent Hotel Show