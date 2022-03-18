Secondary Batteries Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 16% Through 2026

Secondary Batteries Global Market Report 2022: Market Size, Trends, And Forecast To 2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Secondary Batteries Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the secondary batteries market size is expected to grow from $70.08 billion in 2021 to $82.03 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 17.1%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The secondary battery market is expected to reach $146.61 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 15.6%. Increasing demand for electric vehicles will positively impact the secondary batteries industry growth

The secondary batteries market consists of sales of secondary batteries and related services that are used in portable devices, electronics, and motor vehicles. Secondary batteries are electrical batteries which can be charged, discharged and recharged multiple times. Secondary batteries include Lithium-ion, lead-acid, Nickel Metal Hydride (NiMH) based secondary batteries. Secondary batteries are highly cost-efficient in the long term and are environment friendly.

Global Secondary Batteries Market Trends

Recent developments in NiMH battery manufacturing have improved the lifespan of nickel-metal hydride batteries. The electro positivity of the A-elements makes them easy to be corroded in the alkaline electrolyte used in NiMH batteries. A thin protective layer is used on alloy particles to improve reaction kinetics and corrosion stability of conventional NiMH batteries.

Global Secondary Batteries Market Segments

The global secondary battery market is segmented:

By Product Type: Lead Acid, Lithium-Ion (Li-Ion), Nickel Metal Hydride, Others

By Application: Electronics, Motor Vehicles, Portable Devices, Others

By End-User: Automotive, Household, Industrial

By Geography: The global secondary batteries market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Secondary Batteries Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides secondary batteries market overviews, secondary batteries global market analysis and secondary batteries global market forecast market size and growth, secondary batteries global market share, secondary batteries market segments and geographies, secondary batteries market players, secondary batteries market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The secondary batteries market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Secondary Batteries Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: BYD Company Ltd., Samsung SDI Co. Ltd., LG Chem Co. Ltd., Johnson Controls, Amperex Technologies Ltd., Energizer Holdings Inc., Panasonic Corporation, Aquion Energy, Battery Technology Inc., and Beckett Energy Systems.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

