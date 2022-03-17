Community Voices Heard Power Members Re-Endorse Cordell Cleare to Represent Senate District 32
EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of Community Voices Heard Power today announced their endorsement of Senator Cordell Cleare to represent New York’s 32nd Senate District in Harlem. The group first endorsed Senator Cleare in September of 2021, when she ran to fill the term vacated by former Senator Brian Benjamin when he became the State’s Lieutenant Governor.
“We are proud to once again endorse Senator Cordell Cleare to represent Harlem,” said Rose Fernandez, a constituent and member of Community Voices Heard Power. “She’s a native Harlemite who understands the needs of our community, and who has committed to keeping housing affordable in the face of an ever-changing city. For decades, her work has centered around ensuring access to quality education, healthy foods, and restorative and racial justice, and a range of other issues facing Harlem residents, and she is continuing that work in the Senate. We know that she is the right candidate to continue to represent our district, and we look forward to helping to get her re-elected.”
"Our members are excited to re-endorse Senator Cordell Cleare to represent Senate District 32,” said Juanita O. Lewis, Executive Director of Community Voices Heard. “In her short time in office, Senator Cleare has shown up time and time and time again for her constituents making it clear she is committed to creating a more equitable Harlem."
"Housing is one of the most important issues to me in my work as a legislator. It is imperative that we maintain, repair, improve and increase our public housing - the true affordable housing,” said Senator Cordell Cleare. “I will continue to fight for funding, for legislation and for resources to protect tenants and put a stop to the gentrification efforts and developments that are displacing and impacting our residents. I am honored to have the endorsement of CVHP - a true partner in fighting for the people who can't pay market rate so that they can stay in the communities they have lived in for generations."
Primary Election Day in New York State is June 28, 2022, followed by the General Election on November 8th.
In 2021, CVHP led its largest electoral program focused on electing progressive and diverse candidates into office to create a more equitable New York for everyone. With 16 candidate wins in the last electoral cycle, CVHP is committed to supporting women, people of color, and or low-income people and is committed to building a model of co-governance with their communities.
