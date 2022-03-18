Electrical Equipment Global Market To Grow At Rate Of 10% Through 2026

Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to ‘Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2022-2026’ published by The Business Research Company, the electrical equipment market size is expected to grow from $1,384.97 billion in 2021 to $1,540.25 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.2%. The growth in the market is mainly due to the companies rearranging their operations and recovering from the COVID-19 impact, which had earlier led to restrictive containment measures involving social distancing, remote working, and the closure of commercial activities that resulted in operational challenges. The electrical equipment market is expected to reach $2,273.74 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 10.2%. The rapid pace of innovations in electronics technology is stimulating consistent demand for newer and faster electrical equipment industry growth.

The electrical equipment market consists of sales of products that generate, distribute and use electrical power by entities (organizations, sole traders and partnerships) that produce products that generate, distribute and use electrical power.

Global Electrical Equipment Market Trends

Increasing use of portable electronic devices such as smart phones and tablets has led to the development of USB receptacles. USB receptacles offer convenient access to charge any kind of electronic device. The use of USB receptacles also eliminates the need to carry charging adapters.

Global Electrical Equipment Market Segments

The global electrical equipment market is segmented:

By Type: Electric Lighting Equipment, Household Appliances, Power Generation, Transmission and Control Equipment, Batteries, Wires and Cables

By End-Use: B2B, B2C

By Sales Channel: OEM, Aftermarket

By Mode: Online, Offline

Subsegments Covered: General Lighting, Automotive Lighting, Back Lighting, Small Electrical Appliance, Household Cooking Appliance, Household Refrigerator and Home Freezer, Household Laundry Equipment, Other Major Household Appliance, Transformer, Electric Motor and Generator, Switchgear and Switchboard Apparatus, Relay and Industrial Controls, Secondary Batteries, Primary Batteries, Other Cables, Coaxial Cables, Fiber Optical Cable

By Geography: The global electrical equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa. Among these regions, Asia-Pacific accounts for the largest share.

Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 is one of a series of new reports from The Business Research Company that provides electrical equipment global market overview, global electrical equipment market analysis and forecasts market size and growth for the global electrical equipment market, electrical equipment global market share, electrical equipment global market segments and geographies, electrical equipment global market players, electrical equipment global market leading competitor revenues, profiles and market shares. The electrical equipment market report identifies top countries and segments for opportunities and strategies based on market trends and key competitors’ approaches.

TBRC’s Electrical Equipment Global Market Report 2022 includes information on the following:

Data Segmentations: Market Size, Global, By Region and Country, Historic and Forecast, and Growth Rates for 60 Geographies

Key Market Players: Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Haier Smart Home Co. Ltd., Siemens AG, LG Electronics, Sumitomo Electric Industries Ltd., Panasonic Corporation, Schneider Electric SE, Qingdao Haier Co. Ltd., Daikin Industries Ltd, and Whirlpool Corp.

Regions: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

