Cable Joint Market in Europe 2022 Size Growth, Share, Trends | Market exhibit a CAGR of 4.5% by 2028

The Europe cable joint market was valued at US$ 573.9 Mn in 2020 and is expected to reach US$ 801.2 Mn by 2028 at a CAGR of 4.5% between 2020 and 2028.

The report on the Europe Cable Joint market is an accumulation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry specialists and industry participants over the value chain. The report provides an in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macroeconomic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per various segments. The report further maps the qualitative impact of diverse market factors on market segments and geographies. The base year for the market is calculated to be from 2022 to 2028.

• Prysmian Group

• General Cable Technologies Corporation (Prysmian Group)

• Nexans S.A.

• NKT A/S

• ABB Ltd.

• 3M

• Cable Jointing Solutions

• Fujikura

• Yamuna Power

• Cellpack Electrical Products

• Connect Cable Accessories Co. Ltd.

• Consumers Electric Corporation (Pvt) Ltd.

• IES Components Limited

Europe Cable Joint Market, By Type:

• Indoor

• Outdoor

Europe Cable Joint Market, By End-use Vertical:

• Power

• Communication

• Others

Europe Cable Joint Market, By Country:

• Germany

• U.K.

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe



The report contains first-hand information gathered by key players through quantitative and qualitative analysis based on the parameters of the Porter's Five Force Model. It sheds light on macroeconomic indicators, parent market trends, and growth drivers. To gain a better understanding of the market, primary (surveys, interviews, and questionnaires) and secondary research (SEC filings, white paper references, and published reports) have been conducted. The data used in the report has been subjected to multi-step verification to ensure both the authenticity and the quality of the insight provided. Bottom-up and top-down approaches are also employed in order to ensure the credibility of valuations and market segments.

Chapter 1 Europe Cable Joint Market Overview

Chapter 2 Global Economic Impact on Industry

Chapter 3 Global Market Competition by Manufacturers

Chapter 4 Global Production, Revenue (Value) by Region

Chapter 5 Global Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import by Regions

Chapter 6 Global Production, Revenue (Value), Price Trend by Type

Chapter 7 Global Market Analysis by Application

Chapter 8 Manufacturing Cost Analysis

Chapter 9 Industrial Chain, Sourcing Strategy and Downstream Buyers

Chapter 10 Marketing Strategy Analysis, Distributors/Traders

Chapter 11 Market Effect Factors Analysis

Chapter 12 Global Europe Cable Joint Market Forecast

