Uveitis Treatment Market | Asia-Pacific region would exhibit the highest CAGR of 6.0% during 2019-2026

Uveitis Treatment Market Overview

Global Uveitis Treatment Market Expected to Reach $687 Million by 2026

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATE, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific presents lucrative opportunities for the key players operating in the uveitis treatment market, owing to growth in awareness regarding uveitis treatment and rise in adoption of uveitis treatment products.According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Uveitis Treatment Market by Drug Class, Disease Type, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026," the global uveitis treatment market size was valued at $478 million in 2018, and is projected to reach $687 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2019 to 2026.

The uveitis treatment market is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period, owing to rise in demand for uveitis treatment medication across geographies with increase in popularity advanced therapeutics. Furthermore, increase in prevalence of uveitis with early detection further boost the uveitis treatment market growth during the forecast period. However, lack of adverse effects associated with the use of drugs may hamper the market growth. Moreover, significant unmet need for uveitis treatment and innovative molecules in pipeline further create lucrative opportunities for uveitis treatment market.

Based on drug class, the uveitis market is categorized into anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial drugs, immunotherapy & targeted therapies, and others. Currently, anti-inflammatory is major revenue contributing segment and is estimated to witness significant market growth during the forecast period due to adoption of anti-inflammatory as first line treatment of uveitis. On the other hand, immunotherapy & targeted therapies segment is expected to witness fastest market growth due to rise in demand for ideal therapeutics for treatment of uveitis. Targeted therapies include biologic drugs that target certain parts of immune system to stop inflammation. Drugs such as abatacept, adalimumab, daclizumab, infliximab, rituximab, and others are used to treat severe uveitis.

Key Findings of the Study:

Based on drug class, the anti-inflammatory segment held approximately half of the share in the global market in 2018.

Based on distribution channel, the online pharmacies segment exhibits fastest growth and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% from 2019 to 2026.

Based on application, the anterior uveitis segment held largest market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific is expected to experience growth at the highest rate, registering a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period.

North America accounted for approximately one-half of the global uveitis treatment market share in 2018 and is expected to remain dominant throughout the forecast period. This was attributed to the higher adoption of ideal uveitis treatment medication, higher number of R&D activities to develop ideal therapeutics, large number of target population with higher health awareness, availability of trained medical professionals, and supportive reimbursement policies in the healthcare system. Asia-Pacific is expected to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period majorly due to growth in prevalence of uveitis with increase in adoption of uveitis treatment medication.

Key Market Players

AbbVie Inc.

Alimera Sciences, Inc.

Allergan Plc.

Amgen Inc.

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (Bausch & Lomb Incorporated)

Clearside Biomedical, Inc.

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

Mylan N.V.

Novartis AG

Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Key Market Segments

By Disease Type

Anterior Uveitis

Posterior Uveitis

Intermediate Uveitis

Panuveitis

By Distribution Channel

Hospital Pharmacies

Drug Stores & Retail Pharmacies

Online pharmacies

