Motor Vehicle Sensor Market: Automotive Sensors Help Improve Performance of the Vehicle | Bosch GmbH, Eaton, Denso

Motor Vehicle Sensor industry

#3200,SEATTLE, WASHINGTION , UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Motor Vehicle Sensor industry has also suffered a certain impact, but still maintained a relatively optimistic growth, the past five years, Motor Vehicle Sensor market size to maintain the average annual growth rate, analysts believe that in the next few years, Motor Vehicle Sensor market size is anticipated to rise at a considerable rate during the forecast period, by 2027. This Report covers the manufacturer’s data, including shipment, price, revenue, gross profit, interview record, business distribution, etc., these data help the consumer know about the competitors better.

The global motor vehicle sensor market was valued at US$ 28,659.0 Mn in 2019 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 75,447.5 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 11.2% between 2020 and 2027.

Motor vehicle sensors or automotive sensors are an integral part of a vehicle designed to detect, analyze, transmit, record, and display vehicle performance. Motor vehicle sensors are used to control and process the pressure of oil, emission level, temperature, coolant level, and more. Moreover, sensors are used to minimize fuel consumption and reduce the onboard weight of a vehicle. Many types of sensors are used in the automotive industry such as temperature sensors, coolant sensors, pressure sensors, speed sensors, voltage sensors, magnetic sensors, and oxygen sensors. The growing demand for connected cars and the increasing popularity of vehicle automation across the world is expected to drive the market growth. For instance, according to the Digital Auto Report 2017 by Strategy&, there will be more than 470 million connected cars in the United States, Europe, and China by 2025.

Improved communication capability and miniaturization are the major trends driving the motor vehicle sensor market, which enable their integration into vehicles without interfering with the basic functions of the vehicle. The increasing demand for safety and security in automobiles is the main factor driving the growth of the market. Compared to the developed economies, automotive production in developing economies is growing rapidly, owing to stable economic conditions and increasing urbanization. With increasing safety concerns, especially in Asian countries, car manufacturers are incorporating more sensors in low-cost vehicles, which is expected to propel the demand for motor vehicle sensors in the coming future.

𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲:

Hitachi Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Robert Bosch GmbH, Eaton Corporation, Denso Corporation, Continental AG, Delphi, and Valeo.

