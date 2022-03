Africa Power Tools Market Estimate the High Growth at a CAGR of 6.3% by 2027 | AB, Hitach, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-on

Africa Power Tools market

The Africa power tools market size was valued at US$ 6,514.7 million in 2019 and is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 6.3% between 2020 and 2027.

In the professional segment, expensive powers have witnessed higher penetration with professionals willing to pay more for advanced tools. To a large extent, demand for power and hand tools by professionals has increased as a result of new housing construction projects, household renovations, public investment, and private investments. By 2025, the volume of construction is expected to grow by 70% to reach US$ 15 Trn worldwide. Meteoric growth is likely to be concentrated in three countries namely China, the U.S., and India, with these countries accounting for approximately 60% of the Africa growth.

๐—–๐—ผ๐—บ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜๐—ถ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ ๐—Ÿ๐—ฎ๐—ป๐—ฑ๐˜€๐—ฐ๐—ฎ๐—ฝ๐—ฒ:

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc., SKF, Atlas Copco AB, Hitachi Koki Co. Ltd, Robert Bosch GmbH, Snap-on Incorporated, Techtronic Industries Company Limited, Makita Corporation, and Danaher Corporation.

๐—ž๐—ฒ๐˜† ๐——๐—ฒ๐˜ƒ๐—ฒ๐—น๐—ผ๐—ฝ๐—บ๐—ฒ๐—ป๐˜๐˜€

โžก Major companies in the market are focused on joint venture, in order to enhance the market presence. For instance, in May 2017, SKF with Honeywell Process Solutions launched a joint pilot venture to create digital standard for enhanced machine efficiency, competitiveness, and reliability for industrial customers.

โžก Key players in the market are involved in mergers and acquisitions, in order to gain a competitive edge in the market. For instance, in April 2019, Snap-on Incorporated, a U.S.-based designer of high-end power tools, acquired Power Hawk Technologies Inc. for US$ 8 million in cash.

โžผ Providing a framework tailored toward understanding the attractiveness quotient of various products/solutions/technologies in the Africa Power Tools

โžผ Guiding stakeholders to identify key problem areas pertaining to their consolidation strategies in the global Africa Power Tools and offering solutions

โžผ Assessing the impact of changing regulatory dynamics in the regions in which companies are keen on expanding their footprints

โžผ Provides an understanding of disruptive technology trends to help businesses make their transitions smoothly

โžผ Helping leading companies make strategy recalibrations ahead of their competitors and peers

โžผ Offers insights into promising growth for top players aiming to retain their leadership position in the & supply-side analysis of the Africa Power Tools

