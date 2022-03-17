Pipeline Water Purifier Market Rising Demand, Growth and Increasing Sales Opportunities in Upcoming Years

Pipeline Water Purifier Market

The chemical plants and factories are established around the globe. These plants emits toxic and hazardous materials into the river, sea, and ponds, which is polluting the water source. This contaminated water gradually enters in water supply and sewerage tank. For instance, according to the World Health Organization, 29% of the global population lack access to safe drinking water and about 3.4 million deaths are reported due to waterborne diseases. The deteriorating quality of water and increasing awareness about waterborne diseases are the factors that are expected to drive growth of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, governments around the globe and different organizations are launching campaigns to create awareness among populace, about waterborne diseases. For instance, Tata water mission launches campaigns to create awareness and water projects in rural India every year. Owing to all these factors there is increasing demand for safe drinking water, which is further expected to drive the global pipeline water purifier market growth.

A.O. Smith Corporation, GE Appliances, LG Electronics, Unilever N.V., Panasonic Corporation, Kinetico Inc., Aquatech International LLC, Whirlpool Corporation, Eureka Forbes Ltd., Pentair Plc, and Kent Ro Systems Ltd

