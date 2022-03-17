Calcite Market Research by Key Players, Type and Application, Future Growth to 2027

Emergen Research Logo

Increasing demand for calcite from the paper industry is one of the significant factors influencing the market.

VANCOUVER, BC, CANADA, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The latest market intelligence report, titled ‘Global Calcite Market’, is intended to provide the target audience with the necessary information about the global Calcite industry. The report comprises a detailed analysis of the vital elements of the Calcite market, including key drivers, constraints, opportunities, limitations, threats, and micro- and macro-economic factors. The report carefully investigates the present market scenario and the fundamental growth prospects. The report entails an organized database of the Calcite market dynamics that helps market analysts estimate the global market growth rate over the projected timeline. Therefore, the report, published by Emergen Research.

The calcite market is projected to be valued at USD 14.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The calcite market is witnessing strong growth, which can be attributed to the rising demand for calcite from the paper industry. Calcite is used in paper factories as a filler material in the alkaline paper production process. A major factor responsible for the growing inclination toward calcite amongst paper producers is rising demand for bulkier paper among consumers. Calcite imparts superior optical characteristics to graphic paper and it is comparatively economical. Thus, usage of calcite for paper production is driving the market.

The global Calcite market report covers the analysis of drivers, trends, limitations, restraints, and challenges arising in the Calcite market. The report also discusses the impact of various other market factors affecting the growth of the market across various segments and regions. The report segments the market on the basis of types, applications, and regions to impart a better understanding of the Calcite market.

Presently, building and construction projects deploy calcite in limestone and marble forms to make concrete and cement that can be applied in slurry form to offer durability to constructed structures. As per a report published by the Asian Development Bank, developing economies in the Asia Pacific region are required to make an investment of USD 26.00 Trillion for infrastructure development during the 2016–2030 period, which is equivalent to USD 1.70 trillion annually, in order to uphold the growth momentum and eliminate poverty. The rising focus on infrastructure development in the APAC region is estimated to boost the calcite market in the next few years.

The Global Calcite Market is highly consolidated due to the presence of a large number of companies across this industry. The report discusses the current market standing of these companies, their past performances, demand and supply graph, production and consumption patterns, sales network, distribution channels, and growth opportunities in the market at length. The report scrutinizes the strategic approach of key market players towards expanding their product offerings and fortifying their market foothold.

The global Calcite market has been categorized on the basis of key geographical regions into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. It evaluates the presence of the global Calcite market in the major regions with regards to market share, market size, revenue contribution, sales network and distribution channel, and other key elements.

In August 2019, Graymont made an announcement about acquisition of five lime production facilities and several limestone quarries of Sibelco located on Australia’s east coast.

Precipitated calcium carbonate is considered a highly economical mineral for manufacture of high-quality paper and other paper products by the substitution of cost-prohibitive wood pulp and kaolin clay.

Demand for calcite in the production of plastics and polymers is likely to increase significantly during the forecast period. Calcite aids in decreasing surface energy and imparts surface gloss and opacity, thereby enhancing surface finish. Besides, with its precisely controlled particle size, calcite improves stiffness and impact strength of plastics.

Key market participants include Nordkalk Corporation, Grupo Claidra, Omya AG, Huber Engineered Materials, Imerys SA, Greer Lime Company, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Mississippi Lime Company, Gulshan Polyols Ltd., and Mineral Technologies Inc.

Emergen Research has segmented the global calcite market in terms of product type, distribution channel, industry vertical, and region:

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Ground Calcium Carbonate

Precipitated Calcium Carbonate

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Offline

Online

Industry Vertical Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Paper

Paints & Coatings

Polymer

Building & Construction

Adhesives & Sealants

Others

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

U.K.

France

BENELUX

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil

Rest of LATAM

Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Rest of MEA

Comprehensive overview of the Calcite market along with analysis of the changing dynamics of the market.

Growth Assessment of various market segments throughout the forecast period.

Regional and global analysis of the market players, including their market share and global position.

Growth strategies adopted by key market players to combat the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the market.

Impact of the technological developments and R&D advancements on the Calcite market.

Information about profit-making strategies and developmental strategies of major companies and manufacturers.

Insightful information for the new entrants willing to enter the market.

Details and insights about business expansion strategies, product launches, and other collaborations.

The report incorporates advanced analytical tools such as SWOT analysis, Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, feasibility analysis, and investment return analysis.

