Rodent Control Market Competitor Analysis, Winning Strategies and Growth Drivers 2020–2027

Rodent Control Market Share

Rise in urbanization along with exponential growth of population, variations in climatic conditions, and ease in availability of products propel the growth.

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in urbanization along with exponential growth of population, variations in climatic conditions, and ease in availability of products propel the growth of the global rodent control market. Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in terms of revenue, contributed for nearly half of the total market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its lead in terms of revenue throughout the forecast period.

Stringent regulations and ban on the use of chemical-based rodent control hinder the market growth. On the other hand, R&D activities to develop bio-based rodenticides create new opportunities in the market.

Download Free PDF Sample Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6518

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The rodent control market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the rodent control market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the rodent control market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Based on application, the residential segment held the highest market share with nearly one-third of the total market share in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its leadership position during the forecast period. However, the commercial segment is expected to witness the fastest CAGR of 6.8% from 2020 to 2027. The research also discusses segments such as industrial, agriculture, and others.

𝐑𝐞𝐪𝐮𝐞𝐬𝐭 𝐂𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐳𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/6518

Based on region, the North America region contributed the major market share, accounting for nearly half of the total share of the global rodent control market in 2019, and is estimated to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The strengthening of the housing market, steadily improving economy, and government initiatives such as vector control programs have fueled the market growth. On the other hand, the Asia-Pacific region is estimated to register a CAGR of 7.5% from 2020 to 2027. This is owing to the expansion of agricultural lands and the number of organic food producers in China and India.

Major Inclusions-

• Qualitative as well as quantitative assessment of the market on the basis of the detailed categorization involving both the economic and non-economic factors.

• Analysis at country and regional level, which portrays the share of the product or service in different regions.

• Elaborative company profiles section, which provides different pointers such as key executives, business enactment, company overview, product/service portfolio, R&D expenditure, current scenario, and prime strategies of the key market players.

• The forecasted market outlook of the rodent control market based on recent developments, which incorporate the analysis of drivers, market trends, and growth opportunities.

• The COVID-19 impact on the rodent control market

• Post-sales support and free customization

Key market players analyzed in the research include Anti cimex, Bayer AG, BASF SE, Neogen Corporation, Ecolab Inc., Rentokil Initial Plc, PelGar International, Senestech Corporation, Rollins Inc., and Syngenta AG. They have adopted various strategies including new product launches, collaborations, mergers and acquisitions, partnerships, and others to gain a strong position across the globe.

Interested in Procuring this Report? Visit Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/rodent-control-market/purchase-options

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP, based in Portland, Oregon. AMR provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

AMR introduces its online premium subscription-based library Avenue, designed specifically to offer cost-effective, one-stop solution for enterprises, investors, and universities. With Avenue, subscribers can avail an entire repository of reports on more than 2,000 niche industries and more than 12,000 company profiles. Moreover, users can get an online access to quantitative and qualitative data in PDF and Excel formats along with analyst support, customization, and updated versions of reports.