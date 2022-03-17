Reusable Food Packaging Market Size Expected To Reach USD 29.32 Billion By 2027

Reports And Data

Technological advancement in recyclable plastic products and the overall importance on the reduced plastic usage are leveraging the growth of the market.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Reusable Food Packaging Market is projected to reach USD 29.32 billion in 2027. The factors associated to the growth of the market include the greater emphasis on the zero-waste of plastic packaging especially in the European Union and North American nations, newer restrictions on the single usage of plastic food-packaging especially for the take-out meals, higher degree of recyclability using a certain plastic ingredients used in the packaging, rising requirement of flexible food-grade packaging solutions, technological advancement in recyclable plastic products and the overall importance on the reduced plastic usage.

The underlying reason being, in these industries, the effective disperse of the packaged foods, without it being damaged is essential. The market is also benefited by the expansion of the online food delivery businesses across different parts of the globe. For the operation of this sector, protection of the packaged food from being tampered or damaged is crucial, which increases the relevance of this packaging in the industry.

Companies considered and profiled in this market study

Amcor, Sealed Air Corporation, BASF, WestRock, Evergreen packaging, Rehrig Pacific Company, Swedbrand Groups, IPL Plastics, Vetropack Holding, and Schütz GmbH & Co. KGaA, among others.

The COVID-19 impact:

The COVID-19 pandemic would undoubtedly put the growth of the industry at any point in jeopardy. Significant players in the industry remain unsure about the future of the industry, and they tend to adapt their strategies to support themselves in this battle. The pandemic had a significant impact on manufacturing, packaging recyclable or reusable services industries and most multinational companies had to avoid factories and other sectors. However, owing to a higher emphasis on safety of the packaged food, an effective measurement of sterilization & sanitization has been adopted by the food delivery & processing chains in order to retain their customer trust and brand preference. Apart from the disposable packaging, a higher importance upon the reusable packing has been observed lately which created a higher possibility of the market growth in the forthcoming period.

Further key findings from the report suggest:

Having accomplished the recyclability of the food-grade packaging with a long-lasting product lifecycle, some of the innovative companies are now focusing on changing the conventional framework of take, fill and waste paradigm to a newer model where the zero-waste lifestyle can be followed. This way, they can not only reduce the operational cost for food-packaging that earlier involved the long-lived detritus and continuous expenses on new packaging every time.

Start-ups like Eco-Takeouts provides the reusable takeout containers to the cafeterias in companies, hospitals and universities, while DeliverZero based in Brooklyn, New York, uses recyclable containers for their food delivery. Canteen by Dig an innovative restaurant in New York provides reusable to-go containers or boxes in exchange for a USD 3 monthly fee.

In view of growing product penetration in food logistics & transportation especially for the food delivery business, the Reusable food packaging market is expected to expand considerably over the forecast period.

In context to End-user, the Bakery & Confectionery segment occupies the largest market share of 22.7% in 2019 with the fastest growth rate of 6.7% during the forecast period. The food & beverage industry is seen to use this packaging extensively due to its utility in the transportation of different food-grade packaging to its suppliers.

The analysis objectives of the report are:

To know the Reusable Food Packaging Market size by pinpointing its sub-segments.

To study the important players and analyze their growth plans.

To analyze the amount and value of the Global Solvent Reusable Food Packaging Market, depending on key regions

To analyze the Reusable Food Packaging Market concerning growth trends, prospects, and also their participation in the entire sector.

To examine the Reusable Food Packaging Market size (volume & value) from the company, essential regions/countries, products and application, background information.

Primary worldwide Reusable Food Packaging Market manufacturing companies, to specify, clarify, and analyze the product sales amount, value and market share, market rivalry landscape, SWOT analysis, and development plans for future.

To examine competitive progress such as expansions, arrangements, new product launches, and acquisitions on the market.

