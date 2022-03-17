Technical Textile Market is Anticipated to Grow at a Sluggish CAGR of 274.1 % Through 2027 | Global Industry Growth

Technical Textile Market Size

OREGON, PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 17, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in demand for geotextile from developing nations and preference for non-woven technical fabrics propel the growth of the global technical textile market. Asia-Pacific accounted for the largest share in 2019, and will maintain its lead position during the forecast period. The supply chain has been disrupted due to lockdown during the Covid-19 pandemic. This has presented roadblocks to raw material procurement for the chemical industry.

Rise in demand for geotextile from the emerging economies and surge in preference for non-woven technical fabric have boosted the growth of global technical textile market.

COVID-19 impact analysis:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic left a significant impact on the global economy. The technical textile market report provides a detailed study of the micro- and macro-economic impacts of the pandemic. Moreover, the analysis depicts the direct impact of COVID-19 on the technical textile market. It recapitulates the detailed information about the market extent and shares owing to the impact of the outbreak. The report also emphasizes on the supply chain and the sales of the technical textile market. Last but not the least; the study also exhibits a post-COVID-19 scenario, portraying different measures and initiatives taken by the government bodies across the world.

Based on process, the woven segment accounted for more than two-thirds of total share of the market in 2019, and is expected to maintain its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the non-woven segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 5.7% from 2020 to 2027.

By region, the market across Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market. Moreover, the region is anticipated to register the highest CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period, due to developing or growing consumer base and rising awareness among construction and agriculture sector regarding technical textile benefits. The global technical textile market across North America is expected to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period.

Leading players of the global technical textile market analyzed in the research include Asahi Kasei Corporation, Baltex, Ahlstrom Munksjö, Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Berry Global, Inc., Duvaltex, Freudenberg & Co. KG, GSE Environmental, Dupont De Nemours, Inc. (Dupont), Kama Holdings Limited, HUESKER Synthetic GmbH, Milliken & Company, KONINKLIJKE TEN CATE BV, Mitsui Chemicals, Inc., and SKAPS Industries.

