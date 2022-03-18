Propane Market Size is Expected To Reach USD 115.60 Billion By 2028 | CAGR of 3.2%

Reports And Data

Propane Market Size – USD 90.83 Billion in 2020, Market Growth - CAGR of 3.2%, Market Trends – The rising demand for Propane for residential uses

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, March 18, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Propane market is forecast to reach USD 115.60 Billion by 2028, according to a new report by Reports and Data. Propane, an organic compound, was discovered in 1857 by Marcellin Berthelot, the French chemist. The compound is produced as a by-product of two other processes, petroleum refining, and natural gas processing. While processing natural gas, it requires removal of propane, butane, and large amounts of ethane from the raw gas for preventing condensation of its volatiles in natural gas pipelines. In addition to that, this compound is also produced in a limited amount by oil refineries as a by-product of cracking petroleum into heating oil or gasoline. In regards to its features, it is an odorless and colorless gas. It undergoes combustion like other alkanes. Its combustion is cleaner as compared to unleaded gasoline or coal. Propane per BTU production of CO2 is as low as natural gas. It burns hotter as compared to diesel fuel or home heating oil due to the very high hydrogen content. Thus, certain advantages of this fuel over coal or unleaded gasoline is one of the mentionable factor boosting the growth of the sector.

In regards to region, North America can be seen to hold a considerable position in the industry. The market position held by the region is attributed to the fact that countries within the region like U.S. is a prominent chemical manufacturer, and the boom in shale gas is supporting the expansion of the sector in this region.

Access Free sample PDF Copy of the Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/sample-enquiry-form/2882

Major companies profiled in the global market report include BP P.L.C. (British Petroleum), Exxon Mobil, Royal Dutch Shell, Chevron Corp., Sinopec, Total SA, Anadarko Petroleum Corp., Statoil ASA, Eni S.p.A, ConocoPhillips and Altagas.

Further key findings from the report suggest

The Propane market held a market share of USD 90.83 Billion in the year 2020 that is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.2% during the forecast period.

In context to Grade, the HD-10 Propane segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 3.5% during the forecast period, which is expected to occupy more than 35.0% of the market by 2028. The growth rate witnessed by the HD-10 Propane segment is attributed to increasing demand for the compound in commercial and residential uses and effective applicability of this grade of the compound in commercial and domestic propane-powered appliances along with engines and vehicle applications, contributes to its growing popularity.

In context to Application, the Motor fuel segment is projected to witness a considerable growth rate of 3.8% during the forecast period, which is expected to hold more than 20.0% of the market share by 2028. The growing demand for the organic compound for vehicle fuel and its high popularity across the globe as vehicle fuel due to its advantages like moderate pressure contributes to the growth rate witnessed by this segment.

In regards to End-use, the Industrial segment held a considerable share of the market, which held 40.0% of the market in 2020, with a CAGR of 3.3% during the forecast period. In Industrial application the organic compound is used in various heat-producing appliances, heat livestock facilities, and grain dryers, which is particularly observed in rural areas. In the industrial use, it is used in portable & semi- portable heaters, small tanks for cutting torches, among others.

In regards to the region, Europe held more than 20.0% of the market in 2020, with a CAGR of 2.8% during the forecast period. The expanding Agriculture sector and growing demand for commercial use are some of the mentionable factors supporting the expansion of the industry in this region.

Gain a better understanding of what more we have to offer:- https://www.reportsanddata.com/download-summary-form/2882

Salient Trends of the Propane Market

The Propane market is forecasted to grow at a rate of 3.2% during the forecast period and reach USD 115.60 Billion in 2028.

Various initiatives taken by the market players are supporting the growth of the sector. One of the mentionable initiative is expansion. As an instance, Altagas, one of the mentionable market players, had opened Ridley Propane Export Terminal in British Columbia in May 2020. The initiative taken by Altagas was a milestone for the industry as it was the first marine export facility of the compound in Canada.

Another mentionable initiative often taken by the market players is acquisition. Holston Gases, a regional distributor of medical, propane, and industrial gas, in 2018, had acquired Powell-Clinch Utility District’s propane division. Thus such initiatives by industry players would foster the growth of the sector.

To know more about the report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/propane-market

Segments covered in the report:

Grade Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

HD5 Propane

HD-10 Propane

Commercial grade propane

Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Industrial & Domestic fuel

Refrigeration

Motor fuel

Solvent

Others

End-user Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Billion; 2020-2028)

Commercial

Industrial

Transportation

Residential

Chemicals and Refineries

Agriculture

Others

Ask for Customize Research Report @ https://www.reportsanddata.com/request-customization-form/2882

Regional Outlook

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

Read More Related Reports:

Liquid Waste Management Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/liquid-waste-management-market

Green Ammonia Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/green-ammonia-market

Lithium Cobalt Manganate Market https://www.reportsanddata.com/report-detail/lithium-cobalt-manganate-market

About Us:

Reports and Data is a market research and consulting company that provides syndicated research reports, customized research reports, and consulting services. Our solutions purely focus on your purpose to locate, target, and analyze consumer behavior shifts across demographics, across industries, and help clients to make smarter business decisions. We offer market intelligence studies ensuring relevant and fact-based research across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Touch Points, Chemicals, Products, and Energy. We consistently update our research offerings to ensure our clients are aware of the latest trends existent in the market. Reports and Data has a strong base of experienced analysts from varied areas of expertise. Our industry experience and ability to develop a concrete solution to any research problems provides our clients with the ability to secure an edge over their respective competitors.